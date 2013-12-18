Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 18, 2013 | 2:25pm GMT

Celebrity breakups of 2013

<p>Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 19
<p>Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
2 / 19
<p>George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 19
<p>Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
4 / 19
<p>Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 19
<p>Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
6 / 19
<p>Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
7 / 19
<p>Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 19
<p>Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 19
<p>Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 19
<p>Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 19
<p>Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
12 / 19
<p>Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 19
<p>TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 19
<p>Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 19
<p>Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 19
<p>Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
17 / 19
<p>Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 19
<p>Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Top-selling albums of 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

Next Slideshows

Top-selling albums of 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.

17 Dec 2013
Jingle Ball concert in New York

Jingle Ball concert in New York

Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.

16 Dec 2013
Pictures of the Year: Fashion

Pictures of the Year: Fashion

Our top fashion images of the year.

11 Dec 2013
American Country Awards

American Country Awards

Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.

11 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures