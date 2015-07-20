Celebrity breakups of 2015
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have announced they are divorcing after four years of marriage. They're not the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year.. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in january after fifteen years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chef Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March split in March after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan
Bradley Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse split in March after dating for two years. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
