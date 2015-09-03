Celebrity breakups of 2015
Musicians Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger announced their separation after two years of marriage. They're not the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in August after eleven years together, five of them as husband and wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced in July that they are divorcing after four years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in January after 15 years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chef Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March split in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
