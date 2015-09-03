Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 3, 2015 | 7:40pm BST

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Musicians Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger announced their separation after two years of marriage. They're not the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in August after eleven years together, five of them as husband and wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2013
Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2011
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced in July that they are divorcing after four years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2011
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2013
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in January after 15 years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2007
Chef Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March split in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2011
