Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015 | 2:00am BST

Celebrity cheaters

In 2009, golfer Tiger Woods publicly admitted to cheating on his then-wife Elin Nordegren. More than a dozen women eventually came forward to announce their relationships with Woods. The golfer went into self-imposed exile after the revelations, losing $22 million in sponsorship deals that year. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

In 2009, golfer Tiger Woods publicly admitted to cheating on his then-wife Elin Nordegren. More than a dozen women eventually came forward to announce their relationships with Woods. The golfer went into self-imposed exile after the revelations,...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2009
In 2009, golfer Tiger Woods publicly admitted to cheating on his then-wife Elin Nordegren. More than a dozen women eventually came forward to announce their relationships with Woods. The golfer went into self-imposed exile after the revelations, losing $22 million in sponsorship deals that year. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
1 / 15
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, had a long romance dating back to the early 1970s, before finally marrying in 2005. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, had a long romance dating back to the early 1970s, before finally marrying in 2005. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, had a long romance dating back to the early 1970s, before finally marrying in 2005. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 15
News of a sexual relationship between 49-year-old President Bill Clinton and a 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to an investigation and eventually impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998. He was acquitted on all charges in a Senate trial. REUTERS/Handout

News of a sexual relationship between 49-year-old President Bill Clinton and a 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to an investigation and eventually impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998. He was acquitted on all charges...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
News of a sexual relationship between 49-year-old President Bill Clinton and a 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to an investigation and eventually impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998. He was acquitted on all charges in a Senate trial. REUTERS/Handout
Close
3 / 15
Actor Billy Bob Thornton was engaged to actress Laura Dern, but in 2000, he married actress Angelina Jolie. Dern later said in an interview, "I left our home to go and make a movie and while I was away, my boyfriend got married and I never heard from him again." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actor Billy Bob Thornton was engaged to actress Laura Dern, but in 2000, he married actress Angelina Jolie. Dern later said in an interview, "I left our home to go and make a movie and while I was away, my boyfriend got married and I never heard from...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Actor Billy Bob Thornton was engaged to actress Laura Dern, but in 2000, he married actress Angelina Jolie. Dern later said in an interview, "I left our home to go and make a movie and while I was away, my boyfriend got married and I never heard from him again." REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
4 / 15
Actor Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After divorcing from Aniston in 2005, Pitt now has six children with Jolie, and they married in 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actor Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After divorcing from Aniston in 2005, Pitt now has six children with Jolie, and they married in 2014. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Actor Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After divorcing from Aniston in 2005, Pitt now has six children with Jolie, and they married in 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
5 / 15
Actress Kristen Stewart was photographed in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her film "Snow White and the Huntsman". She later issued a public apology to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Kristen Stewart was photographed in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her film "Snow White and the Huntsman". She later issued a public apology to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2012
Actress Kristen Stewart was photographed in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her film "Snow White and the Huntsman". She later issued a public apology to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 15
Actor Hugh Grant was arrested for misdemeanor lewd conduct in June 1995 when he was caught with sex worker Divine Brown in his car on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. He pleaded no contest and was fined $1,180, given two years probation, and ordered to take an AIDS education program. His longtime partner Elizabeth Hurley stood by him for another five years before they split. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actor Hugh Grant was arrested for misdemeanor lewd conduct in June 1995 when he was caught with sex worker Divine Brown in his car on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. He pleaded no contest and was fined $1,180, given two years probation, and ordered to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Actor Hugh Grant was arrested for misdemeanor lewd conduct in June 1995 when he was caught with sex worker Divine Brown in his car on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. He pleaded no contest and was fined $1,180, given two years probation, and ordered to take an AIDS education program. His longtime partner Elizabeth Hurley stood by him for another five years before they split. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
7 / 15
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was married for 25 years to Maria Shriver, admitted to a longtime affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena, resulting in his illegitimate son Joseph. In a 2011 interview, he declared it "the stupidest thing I've done in the whole relationship. It was terrible. I inflicted tremendous pain on Maria and unbelievable pain on the kids." REUTERS/Brian Baer/Pool

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was married for 25 years to Maria Shriver, admitted to a longtime affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena, resulting in his illegitimate son Joseph. In a 2011 interview, he declared it "the...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2007
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was married for 25 years to Maria Shriver, admitted to a longtime affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena, resulting in his illegitimate son Joseph. In a 2011 interview, he declared it "the stupidest thing I've done in the whole relationship. It was terrible. I inflicted tremendous pain on Maria and unbelievable pain on the kids." REUTERS/Brian Baer/Pool
Close
8 / 15
In 2010, multiple women spoke to the press about their affairs with Jesse James, the husband of actress Sandra Bullock. Within the year, they were divorced and Bullock had adopted her son Louis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

In 2010, multiple women spoke to the press about their affairs with Jesse James, the husband of actress Sandra Bullock. Within the year, they were divorced and Bullock had adopted her son Louis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2010
In 2010, multiple women spoke to the press about their affairs with Jesse James, the husband of actress Sandra Bullock. Within the year, they were divorced and Bullock had adopted her son Louis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 15
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were both married when they first met in 2009. They left their respective spouses, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, and have since gone on to star in VH1 television series "LeAnn & Eddie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were both married when they first met in 2009. They left their respective spouses, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, and have since gone on to star in VH1 television series "LeAnn & Eddie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were both married when they first met in 2009. They left their respective spouses, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, and have since gone on to star in VH1 television series "LeAnn & Eddie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 15
Julia Roberts and now-husband Daniel Moder met in on the set of "The Mexican", when Moder, still married at the time, was working as a cameraman and Roberts was the film�s star. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Julia Roberts and now-husband Daniel Moder met in on the set of "The Mexican", when Moder, still married at the time, was working as a cameraman and Roberts was the film�s star. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, December 06, 2010
Julia Roberts and now-husband Daniel Moder met in on the set of "The Mexican", when Moder, still married at the time, was working as a cameraman and Roberts was the film�s star. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 15
Singer Shania Twain's friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud had been having an affair with Twain's husband of 15 years, producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange. In the fallout after the 2010 divorce, she ended up falling in love with Thiebaud's then-husband, Frederic Nicolas Thiebaud (R). The two married in 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Shania Twain's friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud had been having an affair with Twain's husband of 15 years, producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange. In the fallout after the 2010 divorce, she ended up falling in love with Thiebaud's then-husband, Frederic...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2011
Singer Shania Twain's friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud had been having an affair with Twain's husband of 15 years, producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange. In the fallout after the 2010 divorce, she ended up falling in love with Thiebaud's then-husband, Frederic Nicolas Thiebaud (R). The two married in 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 15
Actor Ethan Hawke's current wife Ryan was the nanny to his children with first wife Uma Thurman, whom he divorced in 2005. Hawke, however, maintains nothing scandalous occurred: "I know people imagine some kind of Sound Of Music type love affair, but the truth is by the time Ryan and I were falling in love, it had been a long while since I had employed her." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Ethan Hawke's current wife Ryan was the nanny to his children with first wife Uma Thurman, whom he divorced in 2005. Hawke, however, maintains nothing scandalous occurred: "I know people imagine some kind of Sound Of Music type love affair, but...more

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Ethan Hawke's current wife Ryan was the nanny to his children with first wife Uma Thurman, whom he divorced in 2005. Hawke, however, maintains nothing scandalous occurred: "I know people imagine some kind of Sound Of Music type love affair, but the truth is by the time Ryan and I were falling in love, it had been a long while since I had employed her." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 15
Actor Jude Law reportedly cheated on Sienna Miller with his children's nanny Daisy Wright in 2005. During the News of the World phone hacking trial in 2014, Law was asked if he was aware Miller had an affair with actor Daniel Craig in 2005, "Yes�indeed I was." He says he then confronted Craig on the phone: "We had known each other many, many years, so the conversation took on all sorts of turns." REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Actor Jude Law reportedly cheated on Sienna Miller with his children's nanny Daisy Wright in 2005. During the News of the World phone hacking trial in 2014, Law was asked if he was aware Miller had an affair with actor Daniel Craig in 2005,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2010
Actor Jude Law reportedly cheated on Sienna Miller with his children's nanny Daisy Wright in 2005. During the News of the World phone hacking trial in 2014, Law was asked if he was aware Miller had an affair with actor Daniel Craig in 2005, "Yes�indeed I was." He says he then confronted Craig on the phone: "We had known each other many, many years, so the conversation took on all sorts of turns." REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
14 / 15
New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, seen here with then-wife Silda Wall Spitzer, resigned from office amid a scandal over a $1,000-an-hour prostitute, cutting short a career built on pugnacious investigations of Wall Street crimes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, seen here with then-wife Silda Wall Spitzer, resigned from office amid a scandal over a $1,000-an-hour prostitute, cutting short a career built on pugnacious investigations of Wall Street crimes. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2008
New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, seen here with then-wife Silda Wall Spitzer, resigned from office amid a scandal over a $1,000-an-hour prostitute, cutting short a career built on pugnacious investigations of Wall Street crimes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
What's my real name?

What's my real name?

Next Slideshows

What's my real name?

What's my real name?

What mom named these famous singers.

19 Aug 2015
Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the annual Teen Choice Awards.

17 Aug 2015
Broadway debut of Hamilton

Broadway debut of Hamilton

At the opening night of Lin-Manuel Miranda's new play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York.

07 Aug 2015
Best-dressed list

Best-dressed list

Vanity Fair releases their annual International Best-Dressed List.

06 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures