Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 5:15am BST

Celebrity designers

<p>Nicki Minaj has launched a new fashion line for Kmart, joining a growing list of celebrities with their own clothing lines: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Nicki Minaj has launched a new fashion line for Kmart, joining a growing list of celebrities with their own clothing lines: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Nicki Minaj has launched a new fashion line for Kmart, joining a growing list of celebrities with their own clothing lines: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Selena Gomez created a collection for the Adidas Neo label. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Selena Gomez created a collection for the Adidas Neo label. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Selena Gomez created a collection for the Adidas Neo label. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Rihanna launched her own clothing line for River Island. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Rihanna launched her own clothing line for River Island. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Rihanna launched her own clothing line for River Island. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have several clothing lines. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have several clothing lines. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have several clothing lines. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Gwen Stefani launched her L.A.M.B. line in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Gwen Stefani launched her L.A.M.B. line in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Gwen Stefani launched her L.A.M.B. line in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Jay-Z launched the Rocawear line in 1995. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Jay-Z launched the Rocawear line in 1995. REUTERS/Pool

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Jay-Z launched the Rocawear line in 1995. REUTERS/Pool

<p>Kate Moss designed a line for Top Shop in 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Kate Moss designed a line for Top Shop in 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Kate Moss designed a line for Top Shop in 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Justin Timberlake launched his William Rast clothing line with a childhood friend in 2005. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Justin Timberlake launched his William Rast clothing line with a childhood friend in 2005. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Justin Timberlake launched his William Rast clothing line with a childhood friend in 2005. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Beyonce launched the House of Dereon line in 2005. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Beyonce launched the House of Dereon line in 2005. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Beyonce launched the House of Dereon line in 2005. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Nicole Richie launched her House of Harlow line in 2008 and the following year teamed up with A Pea in the Pod to create a maternity collection. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Nicole Richie launched her House of Harlow line in 2008 and the following year teamed up with A Pea in the Pod to create a maternity collection. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Nicole Richie launched her House of Harlow line in 2008 and the following year teamed up with A Pea in the Pod to create a maternity collection. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Sean Diddy Combs launched the Sean John line in 1998. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Sean Diddy Combs launched the Sean John line in 1998. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Sean Diddy Combs launched the Sean John line in 1998. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Jessica Simpson has a line of swimwear. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Jessica Simpson has a line of swimwear. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Jessica Simpson has a line of swimwear. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

<p>Bono helped launch the earth-friendly Edun clothing line. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Bono helped launch the earth-friendly Edun clothing line. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Bono helped launch the earth-friendly Edun clothing line. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Victoria Beckham launched her own denim line in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Victoria Beckham launched her own denim line in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Victoria Beckham launched her own denim line in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kanye West debuted his women's label DW Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week in October 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kanye West debuted his women's label DW Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week in October 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Kanye West debuted his women's label DW Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week in October 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Jennifer Lopez launched her Sweetface line in 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jennifer Lopez launched her Sweetface line in 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Jennifer Lopez launched her Sweetface line in 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Andre 3000 Benjamin launched the Benjamin Bixby line in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Andre 3000 Benjamin launched the Benjamin Bixby line in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Andre 3000 Benjamin launched the Benjamin Bixby line in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Rap artist Nelly launched his Apple Bottoms line in 2003. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

Rap artist Nelly launched his Apple Bottoms line in 2003. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Rap artist Nelly launched his Apple Bottoms line in 2003. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

<p>Sienna Miller launched her Twelve8Twelve line in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sienna Miller launched her Twelve8Twelve line in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Sienna Miller launched her Twelve8Twelve line in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Will.i.am is behind the i.am fashion line. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Will.i.am is behind the i.am fashion line. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Will.i.am is behind the i.am fashion line. REUTERS/Albert Gea

<p>Chloe Sevigny designs the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Chloe Sevigny designs the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Chloe Sevigny designs the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Hilary Duff is behind the Stuff by Hilary Duff line and Femme for DKNY. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas</p>

Hilary Duff is behind the Stuff by Hilary Duff line and Femme for DKNY. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Hilary Duff is behind the Stuff by Hilary Duff line and Femme for DKNY. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

<p>50 Cent is behind the G-Unit Clothing Company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

50 Cent is behind the G-Unit Clothing Company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 17, 2013

50 Cent is behind the G-Unit Clothing Company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear line. REUTERS/File</p>

Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear line. REUTERS/File

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear line. REUTERS/File

<p>Pharrell Williams launched his clothing label Billionaire Boys Club in 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber</p>

Pharrell Williams launched his clothing label Billionaire Boys Club in 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Pharrell Williams launched his clothing label Billionaire Boys Club in 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber

<p>Snoop Dogg launched Snoop Dogg Clothing in 2001. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Snoop Dogg launched Snoop Dogg Clothing in 2001. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Snoop Dogg launched Snoop Dogg Clothing in 2001. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Nicky Hilton has her own Nicholai fashion line. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Nicky Hilton has her own Nicholai fashion line. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Nicky Hilton has her own Nicholai fashion line. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Elle Macpherson has her own lingerie collection. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Elle Macpherson has her own lingerie collection. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Elle Macpherson has her own lingerie collection. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

