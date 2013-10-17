Celebrity designers
Nicki Minaj has launched a new fashion line for Kmart, joining a growing list of celebrities with their own clothing lines: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Selena Gomez created a collection for the Adidas Neo label. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rihanna launched her own clothing line for River Island. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have several clothing lines. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gwen Stefani launched her L.A.M.B. line in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jay-Z launched the Rocawear line in 1995. REUTERS/Pool
Kate Moss designed a line for Top Shop in 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Justin Timberlake launched his William Rast clothing line with a childhood friend in 2005. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Beyonce launched the House of Dereon line in 2005. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Nicole Richie launched her House of Harlow line in 2008 and the following year teamed up with A Pea in the Pod to create a maternity collection. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Diddy Combs launched the Sean John line in 1998. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jessica Simpson has a line of swimwear. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Bono helped launch the earth-friendly Edun clothing line. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Victoria Beckham launched her own denim line in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West debuted his women's label DW Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week in October 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lopez launched her Sweetface line in 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Andre 3000 Benjamin launched the Benjamin Bixby line in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Rap artist Nelly launched his Apple Bottoms line in 2003. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Sienna Miller launched her Twelve8Twelve line in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Will.i.am is behind the i.am fashion line. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Chloe Sevigny designs the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hilary Duff is behind the Stuff by Hilary Duff line and Femme for DKNY. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
50 Cent is behind the G-Unit Clothing Company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear line. REUTERS/File
Pharrell Williams launched his clothing label Billionaire Boys Club in 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber
Snoop Dogg launched Snoop Dogg Clothing in 2001. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicky Hilton has her own Nicholai fashion line. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elle Macpherson has her own lingerie collection. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
