Fri May 9, 2014

Celebrity moms

<p>Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

