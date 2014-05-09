Celebrity moms
Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok more
Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando
Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz
Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
