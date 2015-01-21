Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 21, 2015 | 4:33am GMT

Celebrity portraits

Actress Jessica Chastain poses at a hotel in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
1 / 40
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
2 / 40
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
3 / 40
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2011
4 / 40
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2012
5 / 40
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
6 / 40
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 14, 2008
7 / 40
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
8 / 40
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
9 / 40
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2008
10 / 40
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Reuters / Friday, September 10, 2010
11 / 40
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2006
12 / 40
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2011
13 / 40
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
14 / 40
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2013
15 / 40
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
16 / 40
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2013
17 / 40
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
18 / 40
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2009
19 / 40
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
20 / 40
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2013
21 / 40
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2013
22 / 40
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2008
23 / 40
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
24 / 40
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
25 / 40
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2010
26 / 40
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 18, 2008
27 / 40
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2011
28 / 40
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
29 / 40
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2008
30 / 40
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2008
31 / 40
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 26, 2011
32 / 40
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2010
33 / 40
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
34 / 40
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2012
35 / 40
Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2013
36 / 40
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
37 / 40
Liza Minelli. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2009
38 / 40
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
39 / 40
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2009
40 / 40
