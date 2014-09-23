Celebrity protesters

Actor and singer David Hasselhoff addresses a demonstration against the planned teardown of a painted section of the Berlin Wall to make room for a luxury apartment development, along the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as...more

Actor and singer David Hasselhoff addresses a demonstration against the planned teardown of a painted section of the Berlin Wall to make room for a luxury apartment development, along the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as the "East Side Gallery" in Berlin March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close