Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2015 | 8:50pm BST

Celebrity racist rants

WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2011
WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 9
Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2010
Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 9
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, December 27, 2014
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 9
Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2009
Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
4 / 9
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned for 33 years. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2011
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned for 33 years. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 9
Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
6 / 9
Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011
Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Close
7 / 9
A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 9
Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2013
Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Next Slideshows

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

20 Jul 2015
London Film and Comic Con

London Film and Comic Con

Fans of all things movies, comics, gaming and anime gather at the London Film and Comic Con.

17 Jul 2015
Kids' Choice Sports awards

Kids' Choice Sports awards

Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.

17 Jul 2015
ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

16 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Trending Collections

Pictures