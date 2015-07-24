Celebrity racist rants
WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned...more
Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
