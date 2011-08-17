" /> " />
Celebrity sightings

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

U.S. actress Olivia Wilde poses for photographs as she arrives for the British premiere of "Cowboys and Aliens" at the O2 Arena in London August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Paris Hilton waves to her fans as she arrives to attend a commercial property launch in Manila's Makati financial district, Philippines, August 17, 2011. Reuters/Erik de Castro

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Actor Brad Pitt looks out of a car during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, Scotland August 17, 2011. Some scenes of the zombie film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia, where some of the story is set. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Recording artist Justin Bieber accepts the "Do Something Music Artist" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Cast members Jeff Bridges (C), Julianne Moore (L), and John Goodman dance as they arrive at an event celebrating the Blu-ray release of the film "The Big Lebowski" in New York August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Canadian rapper Drake laughs as he watches Serena Williams of the U.S. play Samantha Stosur of Australia during their finals match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Rodman arrives for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2011 Enshrinement Ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Cast member Rose McGowan arrives at the film premiere of "Conan the Barbarian" in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Shane Warne and his girlfriend Liz Hurley pose for a photograph on the field after England defeated India by an innings and 242 runs in the third cricket test match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Recording artist Demi Lovato performs during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

