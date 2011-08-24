" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Celebrity sightings

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actor Al Pacino gestures during a cast question and answer session at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actor Al Pacino gestures during a cast question and answer session at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actor Brad Pitt (C) looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actor Brad Pitt (C) looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
3 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actor Danny DeVito jokingly hugs a palm tree before unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actor Danny DeVito jokingly hugs a palm tree before unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton poses with a painting given to her by a fan, during the opening of her boutique "Paris Hilton" selling handbags and accessories, at a mall in Manila August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton poses with a painting given to her by a fan, during the opening of her boutique "Paris Hilton" selling handbags and accessories, at a mall in Manila August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
5 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actors Zooey Deschanel (L-R), Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones and Elizabeth Banks pose at the premiere of their new film "Our Idiot Brother" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Actors Zooey Deschanel (L-R), Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones and Elizabeth Banks pose at the premiere of their new film "Our Idiot Brother" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
7 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

U.S. singer Joe Jonas poses during a photocall before a news conference in Mexico City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

U.S. singer Joe Jonas poses during a photocall before a news conference in Mexico City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
8 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

British singer George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Czech State Opera House as a part of "Symphonica: The Orchestral Tour" in Prague August 22, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

British singer George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Czech State Opera House as a part of "Symphonica: The Orchestral Tour" in Prague August 22, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
10 / 10

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Highest-paid celebrity couples

Highest-paid celebrity couples
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

7:05pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

6:17pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

5:10pm GMT

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

4:40pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

4:15pm GMT

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

4:06pm GMT

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

3:06pm GMT

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

2:50pm GMT

View More Slideshows »