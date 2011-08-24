Celebrity sightings
Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actor Al Pacino gestures during a cast question and answer session at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Brad Pitt (C) looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Actor Danny DeVito jokingly hugs a palm tree before unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. socialite Paris Hilton poses with a painting given to her by a fan, during the opening of her boutique "Paris Hilton" selling handbags and accessories, at a mall in Manila August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Kelly Osbourne poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Zooey Deschanel (L-R), Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones and Elizabeth Banks pose at the premiere of their new film "Our Idiot Brother" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
U.S. singer Joe Jonas poses during a photocall before a news conference in Mexico City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
British singer George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Czech State Opera House as a part of "Symphonica: The Orchestral Tour" in Prague August 22, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
