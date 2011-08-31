Edition:
Celebrity sightings

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Lady Gaga pauses as she answers a reporter's question in the press room at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Donald Trump watches a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sarah Jessica Parker walks past the reconstruction site of the Bolshoi Theatre in central Moscow, August 28, 2011. Parker was in Russia to promote her film "I Don't Know How She Does It". REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

Ed O'Neill poses with actresses Katey Sagal and Sofia Vergara after his star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A fan jumps on stage and embraces U.S. singer Joe Jonas (R) during a performance on the MTV World Stage at the National Auditorium in Mexico City August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero (MEXICO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hayley Williams and bassist Jeremy Davis of Paramore as the band performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Higher Ground" in Los Angeles, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Zoe Saldana and Spanish actor Jordi Molla arrive at a special screening of their new film "Colombiana" in Los Angeles, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

George Clooney waves to photographers as he leaves after a news conference for his film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Rapper Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Nicki Manaj poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Television personalities from the reality show "Bachelor Pad" Vienna Girardi and Kasey Kahl arrive at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Chris Jericho poses at a private preview of the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cast members (L-R) F. Murray Abraham, Al Pacino, Steven Bauer and Pepe Serna arrive at the Blu-ray disc launch party for their 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Katy Perry accepts the award for video of the year for "Firework" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

