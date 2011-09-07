Celebrity sightings
Mel Gibson attends a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court to finalize financial issues in a custody battle with former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva In Los Angeles, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Mel Gibson attends a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court to finalize financial issues in a custody battle with former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva In Los Angeles, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Model and actress Brooklyn Decker, wife of Andy Roddick, watches her husband play against Julien Benneteau of France during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model and actress Brooklyn Decker, wife of Andy Roddick, watches her husband play against Julien Benneteau of France during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kate Winslet poses for photographers during her TV miniseries "Mildred Pierce" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Kate Winslet poses for photographers during her TV miniseries "Mildred Pierce" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Al Pacino looks on as he leaves after a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Al Pacino looks on as he leaves after a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", arrives on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", arrives on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Gillian Anderson signs autographs at the world premiere of "Johnny English Reborn" in Sydney, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Gillian Anderson signs autographs at the world premiere of "Johnny English Reborn" in Sydney, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Matt Damon takes a picture during a photocall of his film "Contagion" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Matt Damon takes a picture during a photocall of his film "Contagion" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cate Blanchett smiles during the launch of a rainwater harvesting system at the Sydney Theatre Company in central Sydney, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Cate Blanchett smiles during the launch of a rainwater harvesting system at the Sydney Theatre Company in central Sydney, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" (A Hot Summer) red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" (A Hot Summer) red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
George Clooney reacts as he arrives for a photocall of his film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney reacts as he arrives for a photocall of his film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Danny Glover poses next to barriers with names of actors, along a beach in Deauville during the 37th Deauville American Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Danny Glover poses next to barriers with names of actors, along a beach in Deauville during the 37th Deauville American Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Shantel Jackson, the fiancee of undefeated welterweight boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S., shows her engagement ring during Mayweather's media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shantel Jackson, the fiancee of undefeated welterweight boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S., shows her engagement ring during Mayweather's media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo