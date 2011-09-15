Celebrity sightings

Edition:
Thursday, September 15, 2011

Jay-Z and Beyonce at the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Justin Timberlake has his picture taken while watching the semi-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Paz de la Huerta adjusts her dress during a photo call for the premiere of the second season of "Boardwalk Empire" in New York September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Sean P. Diddy Combs carries his daughter Chance as he attends the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Heidi Klum watches as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Sophia Bush and Ashley Tisdale pose backstage at the Rebecca Taylor Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Director Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the film "W.E." during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Nicki Minaj attends the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem leave a hotel in Sarajevo, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Gerard Butler gestures with fans on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Keira Knightley of the film "A Dangerous Method" poses for a portrait during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Members of the band Pearl Jam (L-R), Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder, and Jeff Ament of the film "Pearl Jam Twenty" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Comedian Andy Samberg attends the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Ryan Gosling arrives outside the gala premier of the movie Drive to a sea of fans, at the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Brooklyn Decker, wife of Andy Roddick, reacts after her husband was defeated by Rafael Nadal of Spain in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Malin Ackerman watches as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Naomi Watts poses for a photocall during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Justin Bieber arrives at the Dolce & Gabbana store in New York for a Fashion's Night Out party, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Hugh Jackman poses during a photocall in Munich September 12, 2011 to promote the film "Real Steel". REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thursday, September 15, 2011

George Lopez and Eva Longoria arrive at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Elisabeth Shue takes a picture as she arrives at the red carpet for the film "From the Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Mandy Moore poses with fans before the Monique Lhuiller Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Thursday, September 15, 2011

George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the film "Ides of March" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Jon Hamm and actress Jennifer Westfeldt arrive on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 15, 2011

Sarah Silverman waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film '"Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

