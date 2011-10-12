Celebrity sightings

Edition:
Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Florence Welch from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Leona Lewis performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador and actress Angelina Jolie arrives at a hotel during a visit to Misrata, Libya, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses at the world premiere of "The Thing" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Arnold Schwarzenegger raises the arm of Dominican bodybuilder Victor Martinez after he won the inaugural Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding event in Madrid, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Alexandra Burke performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Liz Hurley wears her engagement ring as she applauds during a breast cancer awareness launch at a department store in Edinburgh, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough pose together at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Marisa Tomei arrives for the premiere of the film Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Hugh Grant attends a Media Standards Trust fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, October 4 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Mick Jagger walks before his flight at Lima's airport, Peru, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Pixie Lott performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Christina Aguilera performs during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Kate Moss attends the launch of her jewellery line for French jewellery label Fred during Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Ritz in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Emma Stone at the UK premiere of "The Help" at the Curzon Mayfair, London, October 5, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Singer Jessie J poses for photographers as she arrives at the MOBO awards at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives with Mimi O'Donnell at the premiere of Ides of March in New York, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Shakira performs during the opening ceremony of Olympic stadium in Kiev, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Ashley Tisdale arrives at the premiere of the film "Footloose" in Los Angeles October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Jennifer Aniston smiles next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius during a tour of the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

