Celebrity sightings
Lady Gaga performs at the LAP Buddh Circuit after-parties in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lap/Handout
Lady Gaga performs at the LAP Buddh Circuit after-parties in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lap/Handout
Actress Rose McGowan poses at the amfAR?s Inspiration LA Gala in Hollywood, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rose McGowan poses at the amfAR?s Inspiration LA Gala in Hollywood, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith holds a Paraguayan flag during a concert on the first stop of their Latin America tour, in Asuncion, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith holds a Paraguayan flag during a concert on the first stop of their Latin America tour, in Asuncion, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried pose for photographers at the British premiere of the film "In Time" at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London, October 31, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried pose for photographers at the British premiere of the film "In Time" at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London, October 31, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Anne Hathaway introduces actress Julie Andrews during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Anne Hathaway introduces actress Julie Andrews during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors John Cho and Kal Penn pose for a portrait while promoting their upcoming movie "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas" in Beverly Hills, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors John Cho and Kal Penn pose for a portrait while promoting their upcoming movie "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas" in Beverly Hills, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ethan Hawke poses on the red carpet for his movie "La femme du cinquieme" at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Ethan Hawke poses on the red carpet for his movie "La femme du cinquieme" at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Activist and filmmaker Michael Moore surrounded by media at Occupy Oakland at the steps of Oakland City Hall in Oakland, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Activist and filmmaker Michael Moore surrounded by media at Occupy Oakland at the steps of Oakland City Hall in Oakland, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Ricky Martin performs during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Ricky Martin performs during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas performs during their concert in Manila, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas performs during their concert in Manila, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal smiles as she poses during a red carpet of the movie "Hysteria" by director Tanya Wexler at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal smiles as she poses during a red carpet of the movie "Hysteria" by director Tanya Wexler at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the band's world presentation of their new album "Mylo Xyloto" at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the band's world presentation of their new album "Mylo Xyloto" at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses at the premiere of "Like Crazy" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses at the premiere of "Like Crazy" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Holly Conrad attends "Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan's Hope" premiere during Doha Tribeca Film Festival in Doha, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
Actress Holly Conrad attends "Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan's Hope" premiere during Doha Tribeca Film Festival in Doha, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers at the British premiere of the film "In Time" at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London, October 31, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers at the British premiere of the film "In Time" at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London, October 31, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at the premiere of "Like Crazy" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at the premiere of "Like Crazy" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hilaria Thomas listens to actor Alec Baldwin speak as they arrive at a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hilaria Thomas listens to actor Alec Baldwin speak as they arrive at a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Rupert Everett arrives during a red carpet of the movie "Hysteria" by director Tanya Wexler at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Rupert Everett arrives during a red carpet of the movie "Hysteria" by director Tanya Wexler at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Kim Gyu-Ri poses during a photocall of the movie "Poonsan" by director Juhn Jaihong at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro
Actress Kim Gyu-Ri poses during a photocall of the movie "Poonsan" by director Juhn Jaihong at the Rome Film Festival, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro
Actor Mickey Rourke shows off his hands after leaving his handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mickey Rourke shows off his hands after leaving his handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni