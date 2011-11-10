Celebrity sightings

Edition:
Thursday, November 10, 2011

Model Adriana Lima from Brazil sits backstage in the hair and makeup area before the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mariah Carey smiles during a press conference announcing that she will be the new brand ambassador for the weight-loss program Jenny, formerly known as Jenny Craig, in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. actor Brad Pitt (L) and his partner Angelina Jolie arrive at the Japan premiere of Pitt's film "Moneyball" in Tokyo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses for a photo with director Clint Eastwood's wife Dina at the opening night gala for AFI Fest 2011 with the premiere of his new film film "J. Edgar" directed by Eastwood in Hollywood November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LMFAO perform with South Korean band Big Bang during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton

Rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers during a photocall for the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Singer Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A streaker appears on stage with actress Hayden Panettiere at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Justin Bieber performs after switching on the Christmas lights at the Westfield shopping centre in west London November 7, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Shakira lies on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Elisabeth Moss and Jon Hamm arrive at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cast member Freida Pinto poses at the world premiere of "Immortals" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer and cast member Jennifer Garner, who is pregnant with her third child, arrives at a screening of the film "Butter" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Director Brett Ratner smiles in this picture taken November 3, 2011 at the J. Edgar premiere in Hollywood. Ratner submitted his resignation as a producer of the 84th annual Academy Awards to officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actor Will Ferrell and wife Viveca Paulin arrive at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

