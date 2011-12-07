Celebrity sightings

" /> " />
Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Cast member Katherine Heigl poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Lenny Kravitz sits beside actress Jessica Biel during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Cast member Colin Firth poses at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" in Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Designer Valentino Garavani speaks to actress Anne Hathaway after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Cast member Lea Michele poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Kylie Minogue performs during the final round of the 2011 Elite Models Look contest in Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Director Madonna arrives at the screening of her film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Cast members Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace greet each other, as director of the movie Guy Ritchie stands nearby, at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actress Amber Heard and actor Zachary Quinto speak at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Talk show host Ricki Lake speaks at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actor Jonah Hill arrives at the premiere of his movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actor Darren Criss, from the TV show "Glee", performs at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actors James (L) and Oliver Phelps toast with "butterbeer" following an announcement of the new "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction to be built at Universal Studios Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actress Christina Hendricks arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actress and member of the jury Jessica Chastain arrives at the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech film festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actress Jane Lynch and musician will.i.am arrive at the 30th anniversary of the People For The American Way Foundation celebration in Beverly Hills, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick talk on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center for the gala performance for the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Method Man arrives at the premiere of the movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Singer Ayo and French actress Virginie Ledoyen pose before the Bombay-Paris theme Metiers D'Art Show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, December 6, 2011.REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Swiss co-presenter Michelle Hunziker looks at marzipan figure of German TV show host Thomas Gottschalk placed on a cake during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, actor David Burtka, perform at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

