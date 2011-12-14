Celebrity sightings
Actress Lindsay Lohan appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick arrive at a party to celebrate the opening of a virtual museum dedicated to Italian fashion designer Valentino, in New York, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is handed crafts made by Haitian artisans as she departs a craft art store in Port-au-Prince, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Jennifer Lopez arrives to judge at an audition for her show "Q'Viva: The Chosen" at the Ingleses beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Actress Paula Patton poses on the red carpet during the UK premiere of the movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in London, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Janelle Monae performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet during the UK premiere of the movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in London, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jude Law, Noomi Rapace and Robert Downey Jr. pose for photographers at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Empire Cinema in London, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Rooney Mara poses at the world premiere of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" at the Odeon in London, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson arrive for the premiere of the film "We Bought a Zoo" in New York, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus arrives at the "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Rosario Dawson and Helen Mirren host the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
LMFAO performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani waves during the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlize Theron arrives for the premiere of the film "Young Adult" in New York, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jay-Z laughs with Brooklyn College student and beneficiary of his Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation Bianca Darby-Bell during a news conference to announce the first ever hip-hop concert series at New York's Carnegie Hall, December 8, 2011. The Jay-Z benefit concerts, which will raise money for the United Way of New York City and the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation, will be held on February 6 and 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
Claire Danes and Italian fashion designer Valentino arrive at a party to celebrate the opening of a virtual museum dedicated to him, in New York, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tinie Tempah performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
