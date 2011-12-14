Edition:
Celebrity sightings

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Actress Lindsay Lohan appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick arrive at a party to celebrate the opening of a virtual museum dedicated to Italian fashion designer Valentino, in New York, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is handed crafts made by Haitian artisans as she departs a craft art store in Port-au-Prince, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Jennifer Lopez arrives to judge at an audition for her show "Q'Viva: The Chosen" at the Ingleses beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Actress Paula Patton poses on the red carpet during the UK premiere of the movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in London, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Janelle Monae performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet during the UK premiere of the movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in London, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Jude Law, Noomi Rapace and Robert Downey Jr. pose for photographers at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Empire Cinema in London, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rooney Mara poses at the world premiere of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" at the Odeon in London, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson arrive for the premiere of the film "We Bought a Zoo" in New York, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Miley Cyrus arrives at the "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Rosario Dawson and Helen Mirren host the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

LMFAO performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Gwen Stefani waves during the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Charlize Theron arrives for the premiere of the film "Young Adult" in New York, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Jay-Z laughs with Brooklyn College student and beneficiary of his Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation Bianca Darby-Bell during a news conference to announce the first ever hip-hop concert series at New York's Carnegie Hall, December 8, 2011. The Jay-Z benefit concerts, which will raise money for the United Way of New York City and the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation, will be held on February 6 and 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Claire Danes and Italian fashion designer Valentino arrive at a party to celebrate the opening of a virtual museum dedicated to him, in New York, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Tinie Tempah performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

