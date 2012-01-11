Celebrity sightings

Edition:
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the premier of "In the Land of Blood and Honey", a movie written and directed by Jolie, in Washington January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez, co-hosts of "American Idol," take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd of the television series "Missing" sips tea as she takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives to receive the Indie Impact Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Jessica Simpson speaks during the panel for the NBC television series "Fashion Star" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actors James Denton and Teri Hatcher of the show "Desperate Housewives" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

(L - R) Actress Zooey Deschanel and Executive Producer Liz Meriwether of the comedy "New Girl" take part with actress Megan Mullally of the comedy "Breaking In" in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Director Steven Spielberg and actor Jeremy Irvine pose with Joey, equine star of the film 'War Horse' at its UK premiere in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Coach Christina Aguilera laughs during the panel for the NBC television series "The Voice" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Mila Kunis poses at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actor Al Pacino runs down the red carpet as he arrives at the 23rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actor James Van Der Beek of the show "Don't Trust the B-- In Apartment 23" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Kristin Chenoweth of the show "GCB" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress and singer Dolly Parton arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Television host Jay Leno arrives for the opening of the first North American McLaren Automotive dealership in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actors Bruce Greenwood (R) and Leslie Hope of the show "The River" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to accept the Best Actress award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Marcia Cross of the television series "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Betty White arrives for a news conference before the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Cast member Chelsea Handler attends the panel for the NBC television series "Are You There, Chelsea?" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Cast member Ewan McGregor speaks during an interview at the premiere of director Steven Soderbergh's new film "Haywire" in Hollywood, California January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Actress Angelina Jolie and "Best Actor" winner Brad Pitt arrive for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

