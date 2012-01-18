Celebrity sightings
BET honoree musician Mariah Carey laughs with her husband Nick Cannon and their son Moroccan Scott Cannon at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store....more
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Oprah Winfrey poses with high school students during her school's first graduation ceremony at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership for Girls at Henley-on-Klipk, outside Johannesburg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony arrive for a panel discussion for the new Univision show, "Q'Viva! The Chosen", during the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Cast members Rich Sommer and Christina Hendricks attend the AMC "Mad Men" cocktail reception at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Kelly Rowland performs at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actress Jessica Biel poses at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Natalie Portman and partner Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Muppet characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog pose during a photocall promoting the movie 'The Muppets' in Berlin, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Co-stars Nick Nolte and Dustin Hoffman chat during the panel for the HBO television series "Luck" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
George Clooney arrives with girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Michele poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Demi Moore attends the Cinema for Peace event benefiting the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, in Los Angeles January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Kim Kardashian attends the Cinema for Peace event benefiting the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, in Los Angeles January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus answers a question during the panel for the HBO television series "Veep" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jon Hamm attends the AMC "Mad Men" cocktail reception at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Cast member Nicole Kidman smiles during the panel for the HBO television film "Hemingway & Gellhorn" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Tilda Swinton arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miss Wisconsin Laura Kaeppeler is surrounded by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss America during the Miss America Pageant 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Andrea Riseborough and singer Madonna arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Ciara leaves the court after the New York Knicks played the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Actress Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
