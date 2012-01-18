Celebrity sightings

Edition:
BET honoree musician Mariah Carey laughs with her husband Nick Cannon and their son Moroccan Scott Cannon at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

BET honoree musician Mariah Carey laughs with her husband Nick Cannon and their son Moroccan Scott Cannon at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store. REUTERS/David McNew

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Oprah Winfrey poses with high school students during her school's first graduation ceremony at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership for Girls at Henley-on-Klipk, outside Johannesburg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Oprah Winfrey poses with high school students during her school's first graduation ceremony at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership for Girls at Henley-on-Klipk, outside Johannesburg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony arrive for a panel discussion for the new Univision show, "Q'Viva! The Chosen", during the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony arrive for a panel discussion for the new Univision show, "Q'Viva! The Chosen", during the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Cast members Rich Sommer and Christina Hendricks attend the AMC "Mad Men" cocktail reception at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Cast members Rich Sommer and Christina Hendricks attend the AMC "Mad Men" cocktail reception at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Kelly Rowland performs at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Kelly Rowland performs at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Actress Jessica Biel poses at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Jessica Biel poses at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Natalie Portman and partner Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Natalie Portman and partner Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Muppet characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog pose during a photocall promoting the movie 'The Muppets' in Berlin, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Muppet characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog pose during a photocall promoting the movie 'The Muppets' in Berlin, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Co-stars Nick Nolte and Dustin Hoffman chat during the panel for the HBO television series "Luck" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Co-stars Nick Nolte and Dustin Hoffman chat during the panel for the HBO television series "Luck" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

George Clooney arrives with girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

George Clooney arrives with girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Lea Michele poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Lea Michele poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Demi Moore attends the Cinema for Peace event benefiting the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, in Los Angeles January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Demi Moore attends the Cinema for Peace event benefiting the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, in Los Angeles January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Kim Kardashian attends the Cinema for Peace event benefiting the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, in Los Angeles January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Kim Kardashian attends the Cinema for Peace event benefiting the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, in Los Angeles January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus answers a question during the panel for the HBO television series "Veep" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus answers a question during the panel for the HBO television series "Veep" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jon Hamm attends the AMC "Mad Men" cocktail reception at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actor Jon Hamm attends the AMC "Mad Men" cocktail reception at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Cast member Nicole Kidman smiles during the panel for the HBO television film "Hemingway & Gellhorn" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Cast member Nicole Kidman smiles during the panel for the HBO television film "Hemingway & Gellhorn" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Tilda Swinton arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Tilda Swinton arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Miss Wisconsin Laura Kaeppeler is surrounded by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss America during the Miss America Pageant 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Miss Wisconsin Laura Kaeppeler is surrounded by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss America during the Miss America Pageant 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Andrea Riseborough and singer Madonna arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Andrea Riseborough and singer Madonna arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Ciara leaves the court after the New York Knicks played the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Singer Ciara leaves the court after the New York Knicks played the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Actress Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Actress Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On stage

On stage

