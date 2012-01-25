Edition:
United Kingdom

Celebrity sightings

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Close
1 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Gary Oldman and his wife Alexandra Edenborough pose for pictures as they arrive for the German premiere of the movie "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" in Berlin, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Gary Oldman and his wife Alexandra Edenborough pose for pictures as they arrive for the German premiere of the movie "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" in Berlin, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Coco, the wife of rapper Ice-T, gestures from her SUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Coco, the wife of rapper Ice-T, gestures from her SUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
5 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actor Zach Galifianakis attends the New Orleans Hornets and Dallas Mavericks game in New Orleans, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actor Zach Galifianakis attends the New Orleans Hornets and Dallas Mavericks game in New Orleans, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
6 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Angelina Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt arrive at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Angelina Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt arrive at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
7 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Lizzy Caplan (L) fixes the make up of Kirsten Dunst as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Bachelorette" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Lizzy Caplan (L) fixes the make up of Kirsten Dunst as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Bachelorette" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Drake performs at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Drake performs at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." which she directed, at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." which she directed, at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

French actors Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo attend an interview session about the film "The Artist" in Paris January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

French actors Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo attend an interview session about the film "The Artist" in Paris January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
11 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Khloe Kardashian, wife of Dallas Mavericks' Lamar Odom, sits next to her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner as the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Khloe Kardashian, wife of Dallas Mavericks' Lamar Odom, sits next to her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner as the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Elizabeth Banks attends the premiere of the film "Man on a Ledge" in Los Angeles January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Elizabeth Banks attends the premiere of the film "Man on a Ledge" in Los Angeles January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
13 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd acknowledges the crowd during the University of Kentucky's NCAA basketball game against the University of Alabama at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd acknowledges the crowd during the University of Kentucky's NCAA basketball game against the University of Alabama at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
14 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Sofia Vergara, star of the television comedy series "Modern Family", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Sofia Vergara, star of the television comedy series "Modern Family", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
15 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actor Drew Carey attends the international friendly soccer match between the U.S. men's national team and Venezuela in Glendale, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actor Drew Carey attends the international friendly soccer match between the U.S. men's national team and Venezuela in Glendale, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Marg Helgenberger looks up after posing with cast members as she receives the 2,458th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Marg Helgenberger looks up after posing with cast members as she receives the 2,458th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
17 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
18 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
19 / 20
Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. takes the stage while comedian Aziz Ansari is speaking at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. takes the stage while comedian Aziz Ansari is speaking at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Stephane Rolland spring couture

Stephane Rolland spring couture
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »