Celebrity sightings
Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Gary Oldman and his wife Alexandra Edenborough pose for pictures as they arrive for the German premiere of the movie "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" in Berlin, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Coco, the wife of rapper Ice-T, gestures from her SUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Actor Zach Galifianakis attends the New Orleans Hornets and Dallas Mavericks game in New Orleans, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Actress Angelina Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt arrive at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast member Lizzy Caplan (L) fixes the make up of Kirsten Dunst as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Bachelorette" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drake performs at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." which she directed, at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
French actors Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo attend an interview session about the film "The Artist" in Paris January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Khloe Kardashian, wife of Dallas Mavericks' Lamar Odom, sits next to her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner as the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Elizabeth Banks attends the premiere of the film "Man on a Ledge" in Los Angeles January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Ashley Judd acknowledges the crowd during the University of Kentucky's NCAA basketball game against the University of Alabama at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Actress Sofia Vergara, star of the television comedy series "Modern Family", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Drew Carey attends the international friendly soccer match between the U.S. men's national team and Venezuela in Glendale, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Actress Marg Helgenberger looks up after posing with cast members as she receives the 2,458th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. takes the stage while comedian Aziz Ansari is speaking at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
