Edition:
United Kingdom

Celebrity sightings

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Rapper Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in Newark, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Rapper Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in Newark, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
1 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Sean Penn listens to former Soviet leader President Mikhail Gorbachev speak to students at the Frederick Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center in Chicago, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Sean Penn listens to former Soviet leader President Mikhail Gorbachev speak to students at the Frederick Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center in Chicago, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Russell Brand addressing the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee in central London, April 24, 2012. Brand told the British government that it needs to adopt a pragmatic approach to address the social issues that lead young people to take drugs. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Russell Brand addressing the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee in central London, April 24, 2012. Brand told the British government that it needs to adopt a pragmatic approach to address the social issues that lead young people to take drugs. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Close
4 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
5 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Mary Bono Mack and Cher present the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Chaz Bono at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Mary Bono Mack and Cher present the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Chaz Bono at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
6 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, April 26, 2012

James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Executive Producer Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of the movie "Jesus Henry Christ" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Executive Producer Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of the movie "Jesus Henry Christ" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
11 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Scarlett Johansson signs autographs for fans as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Scarlett Johansson signs autographs for fans as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
13 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Nick Cannon, host of "America's Got Talent", takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Nick Cannon, host of "America's Got Talent", takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
14 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Zac Efron poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Zac Efron poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singer Willie Nelson looks at a statue of himself during its unveiling in downtown Austin, Texas April 20, 2012. The eight-foot bronze statue, which weighs about 2000 pounds was created by sculptor Clete Shields. REUTERS/Julia Robinson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singer Willie Nelson looks at a statue of himself during its unveiling in downtown Austin, Texas April 20, 2012. The eight-foot bronze statue, which weighs about 2000 pounds was created by sculptor Clete Shields. REUTERS/Julia Robinson

Close
16 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Cast members Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi attend the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Cast members Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi attend the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Hugh Laurie poses as he arrives at the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Hugh Laurie poses as he arrives at the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Wendie Malick (L-R), Betty White and Jane Leeves present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Wendie Malick (L-R), Betty White and Jane Leeves present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
19 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

The stars of the NBC series "Smash" Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty take part in a panel discussion at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, April 26, 2012

The stars of the NBC series "Smash" Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty take part in a panel discussion at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
20 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
22 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Pamela Anderson poses in front of the German economy ministry to hand over a document on the seal skin trade in Berlin, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Pamela Anderson poses in front of the German economy ministry to hand over a document on the seal skin trade in Berlin, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
23 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
24 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Joan Cusack speaks, as her brother John Cusack applauds, at the ceremony where his star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Joan Cusack speaks, as her brother John Cusack applauds, at the ceremony where his star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Katy Perry arrives at the 29th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Katy Perry arrives at the 29th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
26 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s media workout in Las Vegas, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s media workout in Las Vegas, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
27 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Cobie Smulders poses for photographs as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Cobie Smulders poses for photographs as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
28 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Audrina Patridge poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Audrina Patridge poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 30
Thursday, April 26, 2012

Neal Schon of the band Journey arrives with Michaele Salahi for the premiere of "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Neal Schon of the band Journey arrives with Michaele Salahi for the premiere of "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
30 / 30

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Beyonce: Most beautiful woman

Beyonce: Most beautiful woman
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »