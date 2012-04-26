Celebrity sightings
Rapper Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in Newark, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Sean Penn listens to former Soviet leader President Mikhail Gorbachev speak to students at the Frederick Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center in Chicago, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russell Brand addressing the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee in central London, April 24, 2012. Brand told the British government that it needs to adopt a pragmatic approach to address the social issues that lead young people to take drugs. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Mary Bono Mack and Cher present the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Chaz Bono at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Executive Producer Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of the movie "Jesus Henry Christ" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Scarlett Johansson signs autographs for fans as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nick Cannon, host of "America's Got Talent", takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Zac Efron poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Willie Nelson looks at a statue of himself during its unveiling in downtown Austin, Texas April 20, 2012. The eight-foot bronze statue, which weighs about 2000 pounds was created by sculptor Clete Shields. REUTERS/Julia Robinson
Cast members Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi attend the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Laurie poses as he arrives at the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Wendie Malick (L-R), Betty White and Jane Leeves present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The stars of the NBC series "Smash" Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty take part in a panel discussion at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pamela Anderson poses in front of the German economy ministry to hand over a document on the seal skin trade in Berlin, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Joan Cusack speaks, as her brother John Cusack applauds, at the ceremony where his star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry arrives at the 29th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s media workout in Las Vegas, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cobie Smulders poses for photographs as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Audrina Patridge poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neal Schon of the band Journey arrives with Michaele Salahi for the premiere of "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
