Celebrity sightings

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Cast members Matthias Schoenaerts and Marion Cotillard leave after the screening of the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Lady Gaga waves upon her arrival for her concert tour, at Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Actress Patricia Heaton poses during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Actress Nicole Richie walks off the red carpet during arrivals for The 40th Anniversary Fragrance Foundation FiFi Awards in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cast members Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actor Ashton Kutcher wears a worn Lakers cap as he sits courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

David Beckham and his son Romeo attend the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute in Los Angeles, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Actor Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Redfoo (L) and SkyBlu of LMFAO pose with their awards backstage during the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Voice actors (L to R) David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller pose during a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Cameron Diaz poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'What to expect when you are Expecting', in London, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Actor Sean Penn and model Petra Nemcova pose during a photocall for the "Haiti Carnaval in Cannes" event at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Musician and executive producer Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Lawless", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ann Hudson and granddaughter Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Carly Rae Jepson arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

