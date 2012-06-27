Edition:
United Kingdom

Celebrity sightings

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert at Figali Convention Center in Panama City, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Kelly Preston wipes her lipstick off the lips of her husband, cast member John Travolta, after kissing him as they arrive at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs with Flo Rida during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson carries his daughter Milan, who is sleeping, as he makes his way to a news conference to talk about the Broadway debut of his one-man show "Mike Tyson:Undisputed Truth" in New York, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Model Heidi Klum attends the "Project Runway" 10th Anniversary Outdoor Runway Event at Times Square in New York, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Cast member Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham pose at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Susan Lucci speaks on stage during the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Mena Suvari attends an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Kenny Chesney performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Olivia Munn poses at the premiere of "Magic Mike" during the closing night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards watch the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets during their MLB Interleague baseball game at Citifield in New York, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Lana Del Ray performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Emma Stone arrives for the British premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man" at Leicester Square in London, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Charlie Sheen arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Florence and the Machine performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Stana Katic attends an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Jay Z performs, with a surprise appearance from Rihanna, at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Fans take pictures of Kristen Stewart at the Australian Premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" in Sydney, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Thursday, June 28, 2012

LMFAO performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Penelope Cruz poses at the premiere of "To Rome with Love" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Sting performs during the Norwegian Wood rock festival in Oslo, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB scanpix

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Jane Lynch watches the Marine One with President Obama aboard, take off from the South Lawn of the White House, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

