Edition:
United Kingdom

Celebrity sightings

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj performs alongside soca artist Machel Montano during the filming of a carnival-themed music video for her song Pound the Alarm, in Belmont, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj performs alongside soca artist Machel Montano during the filming of a carnival-themed music video for her song Pound the Alarm, in Belmont, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Close
2 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis arrive for a mock "whistle stop tour" press conference for the launch of their upcoming movie "The Campaign" in Los Angeles, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis arrive for a mock "whistle stop tour" press conference for the launch of their upcoming movie "The Campaign" in Los Angeles, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Close
4 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Spike Lee reacts with his son Jackson after he recovered a bat that went into the stands on a swing by New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Spike Lee reacts with his son Jackson after he recovered a bat that went into the stands on a swing by New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
5 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
6 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Flo Rida performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Flo Rida performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Anne Hathaway hugs Gloria Steinem during the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Anne Hathaway hugs Gloria Steinem during the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Paul Stanley, lead vocalist of rock band Kiss, poses for a portrait at his home in Beverly Hills, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Paul Stanley, lead vocalist of rock band Kiss, poses for a portrait at his home in Beverly Hills, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Slash signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Slash signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Kate Beckinsale smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Kate Beckinsale smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning stretch playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning stretch playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
14 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
15 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
16 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Colin Farrell poses during a photocall as part of the presentation of the film "Total Recall" in Paris, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Colin Farrell poses during a photocall as part of the presentation of the film "Total Recall" in Paris, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
17 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Christian Bale speaks with members of the media as he attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Christian Bale speaks with members of the media as he attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie 'Magic Mike' in Berlin, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie 'Magic Mike' in Berlin, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
19 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt pose after a panel for "Looper" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt pose after a panel for "Looper" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Sigourney Weaver poses for a portrait in New York, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Sigourney Weaver poses for a portrait in New York, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
22 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Elton John performs during a concert as part of his "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Elton John performs during a concert as part of his "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Close
24 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Close
25 / 26
Wednesday, July 18, 2012

The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive for the opening of the exhibition "Rolling Stones: 50" at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive for the opening of the exhibition "Rolling Stones: 50" at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
26 / 26

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Batman frenzy

Batman frenzy
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »