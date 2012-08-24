Edition:
United Kingdom

Celebrity sightings

Friday, August 24, 2012

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, August 24, 2012

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of the film "Lawless" in Los Angeles, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, August 24, 2012

Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of the film "Lawless" in Los Angeles, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks poses with her dog Minnie in Los Angeles, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Friday, August 24, 2012

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks poses with her dog Minnie in Los Angeles, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Close
3 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Madonna performs during her last European concert as part of her MDNA world tour in Nice, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Friday, August 24, 2012

Madonna performs during her last European concert as part of her MDNA world tour in Nice, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Zooey Deschanel, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "New Girl" poses at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, August 24, 2012

Zooey Deschanel, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "New Girl" poses at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, August 24, 2012

The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, August 24, 2012

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Betty White attends the ceremony where actress Valerie Bertinelli was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, August 24, 2012

Betty White attends the ceremony where actress Valerie Bertinelli was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

The band 98 Degrees (L-R) Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons pose together on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, August 24, 2012

The band 98 Degrees (L-R) Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons pose together on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Actors Ellie Kemper and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, August 24, 2012

Actors Ellie Kemper and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
11 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, August 24, 2012

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, August 24, 2012

Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
13 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the film "The Bourne Legacy" in Mexico City, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, August 24, 2012

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the film "The Bourne Legacy" in Mexico City, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, August 24, 2012

Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, August 24, 2012

Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
16 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Sylvester Stallone arrives with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia (L), Sistine (2nd L), Scarlet and his brother Frank (R) at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, August 24, 2012

Sylvester Stallone arrives with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia (L), Sistine (2nd L), Scarlet and his brother Frank (R) at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, August 24, 2012

Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Alanis Morissette poses with actress Alicia Silverstone after the ceremony where she was inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, August 24, 2012

Alanis Morissette poses with actress Alicia Silverstone after the ceremony where she was inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
Friday, August 24, 2012

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, August 24, 2012

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
20 / 20

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Famous Canadians

Famous Canadians
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Storm Doris slams Britain

All Collections

Storm Doris slams Britain

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »