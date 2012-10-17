Celebrity sightings
Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert that is part of her "Dance Again World Tour" in Berlin October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Actress Sienna Miller poses for a portrait at the London Hotel in New York October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director of the movie and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician MC Hammer throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of their ALDS playoff series between the Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Italian American chef Giada De Laurentis arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gillian Anderson poses during a photocall for the television series "The Fall" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Halle Berry poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Thomas arrive for the Sixth Annual Exploring the Arts Fundraising Gala in New York October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses as she arrives to attend an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cosmopolitan magazine at a hotel in Mexico City October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Actress Lindsay Lohan waves as she arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lady Gaga arrives for the UK launch of her new fragrance "Fame" outside Harrods in London October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Christina Aguilera poses after a news conference to announce the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards nominations in Los Angeles, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chloe Sevigny attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Barbara Streisand performs at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kerri Russell poses during a photocall for the television series "The Americans" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tim Burton and his wife Helena Bonham Carter arrive for the European premiere of his film "Frankenweenie 3D" at the Odeon Leicester Square in central London, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Katie Couric arrives for the Sixth Annual Exploring the Arts Fundraising Gala in New York, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britney Spears speaks on stage during the taping of "We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute To Whitney Houston" at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Biel poses at Varietys 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler pose at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
