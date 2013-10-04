Celebrity sightings

Edition:
<p>Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Cast member Mel Gibson poses at the premiere of "Machete Kills" in Los Angeles, California October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Actress Julianne Moore poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>American socialite Paris Hilton has her hair fixed as she poses for portraits in New York on September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Actor Sean Penn, Ambassador-at-Large, Republic of Haiti and Founder of the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, smokes an electronic cigarette during a breakout session labeled "Expanding Cross-Sector Coordination in Haiti" at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Cast members Joanne Froggatt, James McAvoy, and Imogen Poots arrive for the London premiere of Filth at the Odeon, Leicester Square in central London September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Cast member Penelope Cruz arrives for a special screening of "The Counselor" in Leicester Square, London October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Actress Alexa Vega poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York September 28, 2013. The festival is an initiative of the Global Poverty Project, which is a movement to end extreme poverty. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Eva Longoria poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. The National Council of La Raza recognizes Latinos in the entertainment industry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Actors George Clooney and Sandra Bullock arrive for the film premiere of "Gravity" in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Paul McCartney attends the Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show designed by his daughter British designer Stella McCartney during Paris fashion week September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Pamela Anderson is seen in a refection as she attends the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Drake looks on during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Cast member Sofia Vergara poses at the premiere of "Machete Kills" in Los Angeles, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Kate Hudson takes part in the "Lessons from the Front Lines of Women's Leadership" session at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Katie Holmes arrives for the film premiere of "Gravity" in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Iggy Azalea and Stefano Rosso, son of Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, attend Belgian fashion house Maison Martin Margiela Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Hailee Steinfeld poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Romeo and Juliet" in Los Angeles, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Cast members Daniel Radcliffe (L-R), Dane DeHaan, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael C. Hall attend the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" in Beverly Hills, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Ciara arrives at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Prime Minister of Haiti Laurent Lamothe speaks to his girlfriend supermodel Petra Nemcova at their table during the awards ceremony at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Actress Jessica Alba speaks on stage at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

<p>Actress Christina Milian poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, October 04, 2013

