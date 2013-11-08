Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Kanye West helps his fiancee Kim Kardashian get out of the wrong limousine they boarded after attending Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Actress Kate Hudson poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2013 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz pose for a portrait while promoting their upcoming movie "Carrie" in Los Angeles, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Stanley Tucci talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Emma Thompson looks at her hands after putting them in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lady Gaga poses at Berghain nightclub to promote her latest album 'Artpop' in Berlin, October 24, 2013. Reuters/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Johnny Knoxville poses with co-star Jackson Nicoll at the premiere of "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" in Hollywood, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Jason Schwartzman speaks to media after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Taylor Swift poses with her CMA Pinnacle award as well as awards for Musical Event of the Year and for Music Video of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Judge Simon Cowell poses with members of groups he mentors (from L-R) Alex Kinsey and Sierra Deaton of Alex and Sierra, Andrew Scholtz, Colton Pack of Restless Road, Summer Reign, Celine Polenghi and Millie Thrasher of Sweet Suspense, after they arrive at "The X Factor" finalist party in Los Angeles, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Macklemore poses for a portrait backstage at the YouTube Music Awards in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Ne-Yo performs during the Red Light Concert series at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Jaimie Alexander poses at the premiere of "Thor: The Dark World" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kat Dennings poses at the premiere of "Thor: The Dark World" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Chris Hemsworth poses with his brother Liam Hemsworth at the premiere of "Thor: The Dark World" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Selena Gomez performs during her Stars Dance Tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jase and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Idris Elba, who plays former South African president Nelson Mandela in the movie "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom", poses for a photograph with Graca Machel (L), Mandela's wife, and her daughter Jozina Machel during the film's premiere in Johannesburg, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel poses for photographers with the Royal Fantasy Bra gift set, valued at $10 million during a photo opportunity at the Victoria's secret store in New York, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Singer R. Kelly performs during the Red Light Concert series at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio (C) attends Paris St-Germain's Champions League soccer match against Anderlecht at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Gisele Bundchen holds the hands of designers Jeziel Moraes (L) and Adriana Zucco (R) on stage after presenting a creation from the Colcci Winter 2014 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Chris Brown leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Naomie Harris arrives at the 20th anniversary of ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Michael Douglas and Robert De Niro talk while they attend the premiere of the movie "Last Vegas" in New York, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2013 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman and B.J. Novak pose at the premiere of "Saving Mr. Banks" during the opening night of AFI Fest in Hollywood, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife singer Fergie pose at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2013 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kenny Rogers performs "Islands In The Stream" with Jennifer Nettles before he accepted the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Naomi Campbell during the opening show of the Digital Fashion Week in Singapore, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from the Forum 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

