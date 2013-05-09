Celebrity sightings
Reese Witherspoon is pictured being arrested along with her husband Jim Toth in Atlanta, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Georgia State Patrol
Reese Witherspoon is pictured being arrested along with her husband Jim Toth in Atlanta, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Georgia State Patrol
Tom Cruise hugs a woman as he makes his appearance before fans at the Japan premiere of his movie "Oblivion" in Tokyo, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tom Cruise hugs a woman as he makes his appearance before fans at the Japan premiere of his movie "Oblivion" in Tokyo, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hayden Panettiere, girlfriend of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko, reacts to Klitschko's victory over his Italian-born challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim, Germany, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai...more
Hayden Panettiere, girlfriend of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko, reacts to Klitschko's victory over his Italian-born challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim, Germany, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in New York, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in New York, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman sits at her table at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as Miramax Films and Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein checks his phone at the start of the dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jim...more
Nicole Kidman sits at her table at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as Miramax Films and Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein checks his phone at the start of the dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Will Smith makes a face next to his portrait, which he received during a charity event to promote his latest movie "After Earth" in Taipei, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Will Smith makes a face next to his portrait, which he received during a charity event to promote his latest movie "After Earth" in Taipei, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Conan O'Brien speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Conan O'Brien speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter attends 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter attends 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Socialite Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Socialite Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tracy Morgan and his fiancee Megan Wollover walk on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tracy Morgan and his fiancee Megan Wollover walk on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three...more
Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three charges she failed to file tax returns on more than $1.8 million between 2005 and 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jack Nicholson attends the opening night of British band The Rolling Stones' "50 & Counting" worldwide tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jack Nicholson attends the opening night of British band The Rolling Stones' "50 & Counting" worldwide tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Spike Lee cheers on the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED...more
Director Spike Lee cheers on the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL ENTERTAINMENT)
Kelly Osbourne presents her mother Sharon Osbourne and her brother Jack Osbourne with the Race to Erase MS Medal of Hope Award at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. Jack is being treated for MS. REUTERS/Fred...more
Kelly Osbourne presents her mother Sharon Osbourne and her brother Jack Osbourne with the Race to Erase MS Medal of Hope Award at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. Jack is being treated for MS. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Julia Louis-Dreyfus pats actor Kevin Spacey on the back at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Julia Louis-Dreyfus pats actor Kevin Spacey on the back at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chris Pine records the scene with his mobile phone as he arrives at the international premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at Leicester Square, central London, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Chris Pine records the scene with his mobile phone as he arrives at the international premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at Leicester Square, central London, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sofia Vergara smiles on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sofia Vergara smiles on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Judith Light, nominated for a Tony Award for her work in the play The Assembled Parties, arrives for the 2013 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception in New York, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Judith Light, nominated for a Tony Award for her work in the play The Assembled Parties, arrives for the 2013 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception in New York, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rachel Maddow tends bar at the MSNBC after-party at the Italian Embassy, following the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rachel Maddow tends bar at the MSNBC after-party at the Italian Embassy, following the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Lauryn Hill sentenced to prison
Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill is sentenced to three months in prison, three months in home confinement and a $60,000 fine for federal tax evasion.
Met Costume Gala
The red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala.
Rockettes audition
Hundreds of aspiring dancers try out for a spot to star in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper
The fashion of style of singer Cyndi Lauper.
MORE IN PICTURES
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs as Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.