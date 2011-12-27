Celebrity stories of 2011
Beyonce shows her baby bump after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce shows her baby bump after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss as they stand next to bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem (L) on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. Thousands of people from around the globe were outside the abbey, many of them camping overnight for the best view of the future king and queen. REUTERS/Darren...more
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss as they stand next to bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem (L) on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. Thousands of people from around the globe were outside the abbey, many of them camping overnight for the best view of the future king and queen. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Kate Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton (L) to Westminster Abbey, followed by her sister Pippa for Kate's marriage to Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. Pippa Middleton found unexpected fame during the British royal wedding in April when she wore a figure-hugging white dress as maid of honor to her sister Kate. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kate Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton (L) to Westminster Abbey, followed by her sister Pippa for Kate's marriage to Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. Pippa Middleton found unexpected fame during the British royal wedding in April when she wore a figure-hugging white dress as maid of honor to her sister Kate. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony attend the ceremony where producer Simon Fuller was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California May 23, 2011. People on Twitter responded with a range of sadness to eye-rolls upon the news that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were separating after seven years of marriage. - @juicymorsel said: The split between JLo and Mark Anthony is amiable now that they have agreed who gets...more
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony attend the ceremony where producer Simon Fuller was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California May 23, 2011. People on Twitter responded with a range of sadness to eye-rolls upon the news that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were separating after seven years of marriage. - @juicymorsel said: The split between JLo and Mark Anthony is amiable now that they have agreed who gets custody of the full-length mirrors. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. In her first interview since being sent to jail in November for a probation violation, Lohan told Playboy that she has learned to be accountable for her mistakes. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster
Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. In her first interview since being sent to jail in November for a probation violation, Lohan told Playboy that she has learned to be accountable for her mistakes. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster
"Two and a Half Men" producer Chuck Lorre (L) and the sitcom's star Charlie Sheen are shown in this combination of file photographs. Sheen on March 10, 2011 filed a $100 million lawsuit against film and television studio Warner Bros. and co-defendant producer Lorre for firing the actor from the show, according to a representative for Sheen's attorney. REUTERS/Files
"Two and a Half Men" producer Chuck Lorre (L) and the sitcom's star Charlie Sheen are shown in this combination of file photographs. Sheen on March 10, 2011 filed a $100 million lawsuit against film and television studio Warner Bros. and co-defendant producer Lorre for firing the actor from the show, according to a representative for Sheen's attorney. REUTERS/Files
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. Kutcher and Moore are ending their marriage after six years. Moore said in a statement, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton. As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have...more
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. Kutcher and Moore are ending their marriage after six years. Moore said in a statement, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton. As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Funeral workers carry the body of Amy Winehouse outside her house in London July 23, 2011. Winehouse, one of the most talented singers of her generation whose hit song "Rehab" summed up her personal struggles with addiction, died in London at the age of 27. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Funeral workers carry the body of Amy Winehouse outside her house in London July 23, 2011. Winehouse, one of the most talented singers of her generation whose hit song "Rehab" summed up her personal struggles with addiction, died in London at the age of 27. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Television personalities Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kris Humphries on Oct. 31, after just 72 days of marriage. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Television personalities Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kris Humphries on Oct. 31, after just 72 days of marriage. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Lady Gaga, being carried in an egg-shaped vessel, arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Gaga, being carried in an egg-shaped vessel, arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast members Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. With Twilight filming already wrapped up, Pattinson, Stewart and Lautner already are emotional about the end of the saga that turned them into worldwide stars and good friends. There is speculation Pattinson and Stewart are dating, beyond their roles in the movies. ...more
Cast members Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. With Twilight filming already wrapped up, Pattinson, Stewart and Lautner already are emotional about the end of the saga that turned them into worldwide stars and good friends. There is speculation Pattinson and Stewart are dating, beyond their roles in the movies. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils a statue of himself in a bodybuilding pose as his son Patrick (R) watches, in Thal October 7. 2011. Schwarzenegger, 64, who in May announced his separation from wife Maria Shriver after admitting to fathering a child out of wedlock, is "chronicling his embodiment of the American Dream" in his second autobiography, publisher Simon & Schuster said. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils a statue of himself in a bodybuilding pose as his son Patrick (R) watches, in Thal October 7. 2011. Schwarzenegger, 64, who in May announced his separation from wife Maria Shriver after admitting to fathering a child out of wedlock, is "chronicling his embodiment of the American Dream" in his second autobiography, publisher Simon & Schuster said. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Oprah Winfrey (2nd L) is kissed by singer Usher (3rd L) next to actor Will Smith (C), former NBA player Michael Jordan (3rd R), actor Tom Cruise (2nd R), talkshow host Rosie O'Donnell (R), and Simon Cowell (L) during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. The last episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" aired on May 25. REUTERS/John Gress
Oprah Winfrey (2nd L) is kissed by singer Usher (3rd L) next to actor Will Smith (C), former NBA player Michael Jordan (3rd R), actor Tom Cruise (2nd R), talkshow host Rosie O'Donnell (R), and Simon Cowell (L) during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. The last episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" aired on May 25. REUTERS/John Gress
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. Country sensation Taylor Swift came up the big winner at the American Music Awards, claiming three trophies including the top honor, artist of the year. "This is one of the craziest things that has ever happened to me," Swift said. "I have no idea what I'm supposed to say. I did not think this...more
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. Country sensation Taylor Swift came up the big winner at the American Music Awards, claiming three trophies including the top honor, artist of the year. "This is one of the craziest things that has ever happened to me," Swift said. "I have no idea what I'm supposed to say. I did not think this was going to happen," said Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. Former Beatle Paul McCartney wed for the third time, when he and New York heiress Nancy Shevell were married in a civil ceremony in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. Former Beatle Paul McCartney wed for the third time, when he and New York heiress Nancy Shevell were married in a civil ceremony in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Producer David Heyman hugs actress Emma Watson (2nd L), as author J K Rowling (L) and actor Daniel Radcliffe watch, during speeches at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" in Trafalgar Square in central London July 7, 2011. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” has become the top-grossing release of 2011 in all categories: domestic box office, international box office and...more
Producer David Heyman hugs actress Emma Watson (2nd L), as author J K Rowling (L) and actor Daniel Radcliffe watch, during speeches at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" in Trafalgar Square in central London July 7, 2011. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” has become the top-grossing release of 2011 in all categories: domestic box office, international box office and worldwide box office, Warner Bros. announced in August. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez