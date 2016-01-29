Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 7:30pm GMT

Celebrity stumpers

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
1 / 13
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
2 / 13
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders (not shown) at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders (not shown) at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders (not shown) at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 13
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 13
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 13
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 13
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
7 / 13
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 13
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 13
Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
10 / 13
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 13
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 13
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Next Slideshows

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Backstage and Spring/Summer collection highlights from Paris.

27 Jan 2016
Chanel doll house

Chanel doll house

Highlights from Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

26 Jan 2016
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

22 Jan 2016
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

21 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures