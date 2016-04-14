Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 14, 2016 | 8:35pm BST

Celebrity stumpers

Actress Susan Sarandon stands onstage after introducing Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Bronx Community College in New York City April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actress Susan Sarandon stands onstage after introducing Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Bronx Community College in New York City April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon stands onstage after introducing Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Bronx Community College in New York City April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 28
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
2 / 28
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 28
Director Spike Lee speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Director Spike Lee speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Director Spike Lee speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 28
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 28
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
6 / 28
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 28
Members of Vampire Weekend rock band perform before a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Members of Vampire Weekend rock band perform before a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Members of Vampire Weekend rock band perform before a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 28
Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry sings the national anthem during a campaign rally led by Hillary Clinton (unseen) at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry sings the national anthem during a campaign rally led by Hillary Clinton (unseen) at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry sings the national anthem during a campaign rally led by Hillary Clinton (unseen) at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 28
Actor Tim Robbins speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor Tim Robbins speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Actor Tim Robbins speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 28
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 28
Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, is joined by actor Danny Glover at an education forum in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, is joined by actor Danny Glover at an education forum in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, is joined by actor Danny Glover at an education forum in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 28
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and former President Bill Clinton (L-R) wave to supporters before Hillary Clinton spoke at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Nevada February 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and former President Bill Clinton (L-R) wave to supporters before Hillary Clinton spoke at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Nevada February 19, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and former President Bill Clinton (L-R) wave to supporters before Hillary Clinton spoke at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Nevada February 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
13 / 28
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 28
Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 28
Marco Rubio shakes hands with actor Donnie Wahlberg during a campaign event in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Marco Rubio shakes hands with actor Donnie Wahlberg during a campaign event in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Marco Rubio shakes hands with actor Donnie Wahlberg during a campaign event in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
16 / 28
Actors Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Actors Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 28
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
18 / 28
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) introduces Hillary Clinton during a campaign stop at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) introduces Hillary Clinton during a campaign stop at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) introduces Hillary Clinton during a campaign stop at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 28
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 28
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
21 / 28
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
22 / 28
Singer Andra Day performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Andra Day performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Singer Andra Day performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 28
Musician Lee Greenwood sings before a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Musician Lee Greenwood sings before a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Musician Lee Greenwood sings before a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
24 / 28
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 28
Hillary Clinton joins singer Charlie Wilson on stage during a get-out-the-vote concert in support of her at the Music Farm in Charleston, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton joins singer Charlie Wilson on stage during a get-out-the-vote concert in support of her at the Music Farm in Charleston, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton joins singer Charlie Wilson on stage during a get-out-the-vote concert in support of her at the Music Farm in Charleston, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 28
Rick Harrison of the television show "Pawn Stars" speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Rick Harrison of the television show "Pawn Stars" speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Rick Harrison of the television show "Pawn Stars" speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
27 / 28
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
50 years of James Bond style

50 years of James Bond style

Next Slideshows

50 years of James Bond style

50 years of James Bond style

An exhibition of over 500 objects from 50 years of Agent 007 are on display in Paris.

13 Apr 2016
Celebrities go to Washington

Celebrities go to Washington

Famous faces advocate at U.S. Senate hearings.

13 Apr 2016
The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere

The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere

Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Chris Hemsworth hit the red carpet.

12 Apr 2016
Game of Thrones premiere

Game of Thrones premiere

Jon Snow is a no-show at the season six premiere.

11 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures