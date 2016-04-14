Celebrity stumpers
Actress Susan Sarandon stands onstage after introducing Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Bronx Community College in New York City April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Director Spike Lee speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of Vampire Weekend rock band perform before a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry sings the national anthem during a campaign rally led by Hillary Clinton (unseen) at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actor Tim Robbins speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, is joined by actor Danny Glover at an education forum in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and former President Bill Clinton (L-R) wave to supporters before Hillary Clinton spoke at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Nevada February 19, 2016....more
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio shakes hands with actor Donnie Wahlberg during a campaign event in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Actors Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) introduces Hillary Clinton during a campaign stop at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Singer Andra Day performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Musician Lee Greenwood sings before a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton joins singer Charlie Wilson on stage during a get-out-the-vote concert in support of her at the Music Farm in Charleston, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rick Harrison of the television show "Pawn Stars" speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
