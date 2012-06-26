" /> " />
Celebrity style: Blake Lively

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Cast member Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively of the film "The Town" arrives for the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures award Gala in New York January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively poses at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives to attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively attends a celebrity event where designer Jason Wu and Target unveiled a "Limited-Edition Apparel and Handbag Collection" at a private shopping party in New York January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives to be honored at the 2011 Time 100 Gala ceremony in New York April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers in the photo room at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Blake Lively, CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives at the gala presentation for the film ' The Town ' during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively, who stars in the upcoming Warner Bros motion picture "Green Lantern", poses for a picture at Comic Con in San Diego, California July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Cast member Blake Lively poses at the premiere of "Green Lantern" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively, dressed in Ralph Lauren and Harry Winston jewellery, arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively of "Gossip Girl" attends the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes" in New York December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Actress Blake Lively poses during the photocall to present her film 'The Private Lives of Pippa Lee' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

