" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
3 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna

Close
6 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
8 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at a cinema in Berlin May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at a cinema in Berlin May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) award show in New York March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) award show in New York March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the City" backstage at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the City" backstage at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60th annual Tony Awards in New York June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60th annual Tony Awards in New York June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 18
Wednesday, May 30, 2012

(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex and the City: The Movie" in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex and the City: The Movie" in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 18

Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Cannes film festival

Cannes film festival
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

7:05pm GMT

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

6:46pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

6:45pm GMT

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

6:26pm GMT

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

5:20pm GMT

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

5:00pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:25pm GMT

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

View More Slideshows »