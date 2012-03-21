Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2012 | 10:00pm GMT

Celebrity style: Jennifer Lopez

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
5 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
6 / 20
<p>Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 20
<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
16 / 20
<p>Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert &amp; Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring </p>

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

Close
18 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick