Celebrity style: Kate Winslet
British actress Kate Winslet arrives for the 2009 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House, in London February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Actress Kate Winslet (C) poses as she arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. actress Gabourey "Gabby" Sidibe (R) and British actress Kate Winslet arrive at the British Academy Of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British actress Kate Winslet, best actress nominee for "The Reader," poses for photographers at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Winslet is dressed in Stefano Pilati for Atelier Yves Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actress Kate Winslet arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Kate Winslet arrives at the premiere of the HBO Miniseries "Mildred Pierce" in New York City March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Cast member Kate Winslet poses at the premiere of the movie "Revolutionary Road" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Winslet stands with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "The Reader" at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British actress Kate Winslet poses with the Desert Palm achievement award for acting she received at the 18th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 6, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
British actress Kate Winslet arrives at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood February 27, 2005. REUTERS/John Schults
Actress Kate Winslet arrives at the 70th annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles March 23, 1998. REUTERS/Mike Blake
British actress Kate Winslet, a best actress nominee for the film "Little Children," arrives at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 25, 2007. Winslet is wearing a dress designed by Valentino and her jewellery is from Chopard. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress and honoree Kate Winslet poses at the 16th annual BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia awards in Los Angeles November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Winslet poses as she arrives at the 20th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, California, February 1, 2005. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Kate Winslet waves as she arrives for the opening performance of playwright David Hare's "The Vertical Hour", starring Julianne Moore and Bill Nighy in New York November 30, 2006. REUTERS/Chip East
Actress Kate Winslet waves as she arrives to address a news conference to promote the movie 'The Reader' of the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actor Kate Winslet arrives for the gala screening of her new film "All the King's Men" at the 31st Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Actress Kate Winslet arrives at the premiere of the film "The Holiday" in London's Leicester Square December 5, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Kate Winslet is to release a single, 'What If?', from the soundtrack of her latest movie, an animated version of the Charles Dickens classic 'A Christmas Carol,' her agent said June 25, 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kate Winslet arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'The Reader' of the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
