Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lupita Nyong'o at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "La tete haute" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lupita Nyong'o at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Lupita Nyong'o at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lupita Nyong'o at the 25th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lupita Nyong'o at Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for outstanding performance by a female in a supporting role for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
