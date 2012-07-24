Celebrity style: Mariah Carey
Cast member Mariah Carey poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Precious" by director Lee Daniels at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Mariah Carey waves on the set of her new music video "Obsessed" outside New York's Plaza Hotel in New York June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Singer Mariah Carey reacts after throwing the first ball before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Singer Mariah Carey poses backstage after her performance at the 30th annual American Music Awards, in Los Angeles January 13, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Singer Mariah Carey is escorted on stage before her performance of "We Belong Together" at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 4, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Singer Mariah Carey waves after performing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!: Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Mariah Carey performs at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
American Pop star Mariah Carey poses with U.S. troops in Camp Bondsteel, near Pristina in Kosovo as part of a tour for USO (United Services Overseas) America to entertain the armed forces December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Singer and actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Mariah Carey holds an award at MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2008 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, May 31, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Mariah Carey presents an award at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mariah Carey arrives to attend the 10th anniversary gala of the VH1 "Save the Music Foundation" in New York September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. singer Mariah Carey arrives to attend the World Music Awards ceremony in Monte Carlo October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps
Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage to accept the 'Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist' award during the 2005 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Mariah Carey waves to fans during an appearance on NBC television's Today Show, in New York May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
U.S. singer Mariah Carey poses for a photocall for the 10th Mawazine World Rhythms international music festival in Rabat May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Cast member Mariah Carey smiles at a news conference for "Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire" during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mariah Carey and Italian designer Donatella Versace poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Singer Mariah Carey performs at Michael Jackson's public memorial service held at Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
