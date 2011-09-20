Edition:
Celebrity style: Scarlett Johansson

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Cast member Scarlett Johansson arrives for the premiere of the film "The Black Dahlia" held at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Venice Movie Palace August 31, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. Johansson is dressed by Dolce and Gabbana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers before Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson poses during red carpet arrivals for an out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Brit Awards in London, February 17, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson waves to photographers on the red carpet at the 2006 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson poses during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards in London, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Cast member Scarlett Johansson smiles as she arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Match Point" at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson, star of director Woody Allen's new film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", poses at the film's premiere in Los Angeles August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall in Madrid July 13,2009. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson, wearing Dolce and Gabbana, arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

U.S. actress Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" in Cannes May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for a news conference to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

