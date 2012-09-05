Celebrity style: Selena Gomez
Actress and singer Selena Gomez poses at the Women In Film pre-Oscar cocktail party at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer Selena Gomez poses at the Women In Film pre-Oscar cocktail party at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Selena Gomez poses at the premiere of the documentary "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Selena Gomez poses at the premiere of the documentary "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer and actress Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer and actress Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress and singer Selena Gomez performs during her concert as part of her "We Own The Night" tour at the Palacio de Deportes (Sports Palace) in Mexico City January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Actress and singer Selena Gomez performs during her concert as part of her "We Own The Night" tour at the Palacio de Deportes (Sports Palace) in Mexico City January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Host Selena Gomez talks on stage during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Host Selena Gomez talks on stage during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Actress Selena Gomez accepts the Favorite TV Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Selena Gomez accepts the Favorite TV Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. actress Selena Gomez poses as she arrives at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. actress Selena Gomez poses as she arrives at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show host Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Show host Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the UNICEF Ball honoring producer Jerry Weintraub in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the UNICEF Ball honoring producer Jerry Weintraub in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Selena Gomez poses backstage at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Selena Gomez poses backstage at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Selena Gomez poses on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Selena Gomez poses on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. actress Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
U.S. actress Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Singer Justin Bieber and singer Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Bieber and singer Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Profile: Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan, nominated for an Academy Award in the 1999 drama "The Green Mile," dies at the age of 54.
Madrid Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Madrid Fashion Week.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Highest-paid celebrities
Forbes releases their list of the 20 highest-paid celebrities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.