Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 23, 2012 | 3:21pm BST

Celebrity style: Taylor Swift

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift holds her Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance ("Mean") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Taylor Swift holds her Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance ("Mean") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift holds her Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance ("Mean") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year from presenter Reba McEntire (L) at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year from presenter Reba McEntire (L) at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year from presenter Reba McEntire (L) at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
3 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift holding her purse arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Taylor Swift holding her purse arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift holding her purse arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Singer Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift arrives onstage after being invited by Beyonce to finish her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Taylor Swift arrives onstage after being invited by Beyonce to finish her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift arrives onstage after being invited by Beyonce to finish her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 30
<p>Recording artist Taylor Swift poses at the premiere of "Easy A" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Recording artist Taylor Swift poses at the premiere of "Easy A" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Recording artist Taylor Swift poses at the premiere of "Easy A" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Singer Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
14 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift rehearses before her appearance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Taylor Swift rehearses before her appearance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift rehearses before her appearance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
16 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 30
<p>Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
19 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sam Morris </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sam Morris

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sam Morris

Close
20 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
21 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Singer Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
22 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
24 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
25 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
26 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
27 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
28 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
29 / 30
<p>Country music singer Taylor Swift performs during the Singapore leg of her "Speak Now" concert tour February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Country music singer Taylor Swift performs during the Singapore leg of her "Speak Now" concert tour February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Country music singer Taylor Swift performs during the Singapore leg of her "Speak Now" concert tour February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Avril Lavigne and Nickelback's Chad

Avril Lavigne and Nickelback's Chad

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick