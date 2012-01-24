" /> " />
Celebrity style: Viola Davis

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubt" arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 81st annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Viola Davis is dressed in Reem Acra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences," arrives for a Tony Award nominees press reception in New York City, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Institute in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2012.REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, California February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

