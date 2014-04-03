Edition:
Celebrity UN Ambassadors

Actress Connie Britton is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador for poverty eradication and women's empowerment.

Actress Connie Britton is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador for poverty eradication and women's empowerment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Katy Perry is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Katy Perry is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

George Clooney is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on peacekeeping.

George Clooney is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on peacekeeping. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Nicole Kidman is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

Nicole Kidman is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gisele Bundchen is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program.

Gisele Bundchen is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Antonio Banderas is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program.

Antonio Banderas is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Alek Wek is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Alek Wek is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Harry Belafonte is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Harry Belafonte is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Charlize Theron is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on prevention of HIV and the elimination of violence against women.

Charlize Theron is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on prevention of HIV and the elimination of violence against women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

David Beckham is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

David Beckham is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Jackie Chan is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Jackie Chan is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

Stevie Wonder is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on persons with disabilities.

Stevie Wonder is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on persons with disabilities. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Nana Mouskouri is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Nana Mouskouri is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Shakira is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Shakira is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Liam Neeson is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Liam Neeson is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Naomi Watts is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS.

Naomi Watts is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Edward Norton is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on biodiversity.

Edward Norton is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on biodiversity. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Annie Lennox is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS.

Annie Lennox is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ian Somerhalder is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program.

Ian Somerhalder is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Whoopi Goldberg is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Whoopi Goldberg is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool

Actor Orlando Bloom is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Actor Orlando Bloom is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ronaldo is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program.

Ronaldo is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Nicolas Cage is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Nicolas Cage is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Judy Collins is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Judy Collins is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Danny Glover is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Danny Glover is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Susan Sarandon is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund as well as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Susan Sarandon is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund as well as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Celine Dion is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Celine Dion is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Michael Douglas is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on disarmament.

Michael Douglas is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on disarmament. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Zinedine Zidane is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador.

Zinedine Zidane is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Jessica Lange is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Jessica Lange is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Don Cheadle is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program.

Don Cheadle is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Jet Li is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Health Organization.

Jet Li is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Health Organization. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Vanessa Redgrave is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Vanessa Redgrave is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Ricky Martin is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Ricky Martin is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Maria Sharapova is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program.

Maria Sharapova is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mira Sorvino is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Mira Sorvino is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Dionne Warwick is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Dionne Warwick is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Sir Roger Moore is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Sir Roger Moore is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Forest Whitaker goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Forest Whitaker goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Retired American track and field star Carl Lewis is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Retired American track and field star Carl Lewis is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

