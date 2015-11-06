Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 5:41pm GMT

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 23
David Beckham walks at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

David Beckham walks at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
David Beckham walks at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 23
David Beckham kicks a ball during a charity match in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

David Beckham kicks a ball during a charity match in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
David Beckham kicks a ball during a charity match in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 23
Daniel Craig gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12, 2015. Craig spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km (115-mile) ceasefire line slicing through Cyprus is laced with landmines, even though the United Nations have removed thousands over the years. REUTERS/UNMAS/Handout

Daniel Craig gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12, 2015. Craig spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Daniel Craig gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12, 2015. Craig spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km (115-mile) ceasefire line slicing through Cyprus is laced with landmines, even though the United Nations have removed thousands over the years. REUTERS/UNMAS/Handout
Close
4 / 23
Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person (IDP) Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/Handout

Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person (IDP) Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person (IDP) Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/Handout
Close
5 / 23
Orlando Bloom high-fives with a boy as he visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Orlando Bloom high-fives with a boy as he visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Orlando Bloom high-fives with a boy as he visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
6 / 23
Katy Perry join girls playing with a jump rope during a visit to a primary school that has been rebuilt by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), after it was destroyed by a cyclone in Ampihaonana, Madagascar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kate Holt/UNICEF/Handout

Katy Perry join girls playing with a jump rope during a visit to a primary school that has been rebuilt by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), after it was destroyed by a cyclone in Ampihaonana, Madagascar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kate...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
Katy Perry join girls playing with a jump rope during a visit to a primary school that has been rebuilt by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), after it was destroyed by a cyclone in Ampihaonana, Madagascar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kate Holt/UNICEF/Handout
Close
7 / 23
Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF/Handout

Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF/Handout

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF/Handout
Close
8 / 23
David Beckham greets victims of super Typhoon Haiyan at an evacuation center in Tacloban city in central Philippines February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

David Beckham greets victims of super Typhoon Haiyan at an evacuation center in Tacloban city in central Philippines February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
David Beckham greets victims of super Typhoon Haiyan at an evacuation center in Tacloban city in central Philippines February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 23
Angelina Jolie hugs Neema Namadamu of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool

Angelina Jolie hugs Neema Namadamu of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Angelina Jolie hugs Neema Namadamu of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool
Close
10 / 23
Mia Farrow distributes aid to Syrian refugee children in Baalbeck, Bekaa valley, Lebanon January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Mia Farrow distributes aid to Syrian refugee children in Baalbeck, Bekaa valley, Lebanon January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Mia Farrow distributes aid to Syrian refugee children in Baalbeck, Bekaa valley, Lebanon January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
11 / 23
Jackie Chan demonstrates a martial arts move in front of youth at a sports stadium in Dili, East Timor June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca

Jackie Chan demonstrates a martial arts move in front of youth at a sports stadium in Dili, East Timor June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2008
Jackie Chan demonstrates a martial arts move in front of youth at a sports stadium in Dili, East Timor June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca
Close
12 / 23
Angelina Jolie holds the hand of a Kachin ethnic refugee child as she visits Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina, Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Angelina Jolie holds the hand of a Kachin ethnic refugee child as she visits Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina, Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Angelina Jolie holds the hand of a Kachin ethnic refugee child as she visits Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina, Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 23
Lucy Liu kneads dough with boys at a reinsertion center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo June 12, 2007. REUTERS/David McKenzie/UNICEF/Handout

Lucy Liu kneads dough with boys at a reinsertion center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo June 12, 2007. REUTERS/David McKenzie/UNICEF/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
Lucy Liu kneads dough with boys at a reinsertion center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo June 12, 2007. REUTERS/David McKenzie/UNICEF/Handout
Close
14 / 23
Danny Glover poses with children after his arrival at a soccer stadium in Envigado, Colombia November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Danny Glover poses with children after his arrival at a soccer stadium in Envigado, Colombia November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2011
Danny Glover poses with children after his arrival at a soccer stadium in Envigado, Colombia November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Close
15 / 23
Angelina Jolie listens as an Iraqi refugee woman talks about her experience in Iraq, in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout

Angelina Jolie listens as an Iraqi refugee woman talks about her experience in Iraq, in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2009
Angelina Jolie listens as an Iraqi refugee woman talks about her experience in Iraq, in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout
Close
16 / 23
Brad Pitt, partner of Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, listens to an Iraqi refugee living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

Brad Pitt, partner of Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, listens to an Iraqi refugee living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2009
Brad Pitt, partner of Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, listens to an Iraqi refugee living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout
Close
17 / 23
Spain's soccer player Sergio Ramos plays soccer with children in Havana, Cuba June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Spain's soccer player Sergio Ramos plays soccer with children in Havana, Cuba June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Spain's soccer player Sergio Ramos plays soccer with children in Havana, Cuba June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
18 / 23
Mia Farrow smiles as she holds a baby during her visit to a shelter in the town of Gonaives, Haiti, after a series of four storms: Hurricanes Gustav and Ike and Tropical Storms Fay and Hanna, on September 20, 2008. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Mia Farrow smiles as she holds a baby during her visit to a shelter in the town of Gonaives, Haiti, after a series of four storms: Hurricanes Gustav and Ike and Tropical Storms Fay and Hanna, on September 20, 2008. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2008
Mia Farrow smiles as she holds a baby during her visit to a shelter in the town of Gonaives, Haiti, after a series of four storms: Hurricanes Gustav and Ike and Tropical Storms Fay and Hanna, on September 20, 2008. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 23
Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria on August 27, 2007. REUTERS/UNHCR/Morris Bernard/Handout

Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria on August 27, 2007. REUTERS/UNHCR/Morris...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2007
Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria on August 27, 2007. REUTERS/UNHCR/Morris Bernard/Handout
Close
20 / 23
Shakira dances with children from the Max Payne Hand in Hand School for Bilingual Education during her visit to the school in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Shakira dances with children from the Max Payne Hand in Hand School for Bilingual Education during her visit to the school in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2011
Shakira dances with children from the Max Payne Hand in Hand School for Bilingual Education during her visit to the school in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 23
Lionel Messi walks on a street during his visit after a major earthquake to Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Lionel Messi walks on a street during his visit after a major earthquake to Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2010
Lionel Messi walks on a street during his visit after a major earthquake to Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 23
Angelina Jolie plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

Angelina Jolie plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Angelina Jolie plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Miss International Beauty

Miss International Beauty

Next Slideshows

Miss International Beauty

Miss International Beauty

Highlights from the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.

05 Nov 2015
Highest-paid women in music

Highest-paid women in music

The music industry's top-earning women, according to Forbes.

05 Nov 2015
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 49th Country Music Association Awards.

05 Nov 2015
Hunger Games world premiere

Hunger Games world premiere

On the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin.

05 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures