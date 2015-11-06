Celebrity U.N. ambassadors
David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
David Beckham walks at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
David Beckham kicks a ball during a charity match in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Daniel Craig gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12, 2015. Craig spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km...more
Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person (IDP) Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/Handout
Orlando Bloom high-fives with a boy as he visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Katy Perry join girls playing with a jump rope during a visit to a primary school that has been rebuilt by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), after it was destroyed by a cyclone in Ampihaonana, Madagascar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kate...more
Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF/Handout
David Beckham greets victims of super Typhoon Haiyan at an evacuation center in Tacloban city in central Philippines February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Angelina Jolie hugs Neema Namadamu of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool
Mia Farrow distributes aid to Syrian refugee children in Baalbeck, Bekaa valley, Lebanon January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Jackie Chan demonstrates a martial arts move in front of youth at a sports stadium in Dili, East Timor June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca
Angelina Jolie holds the hand of a Kachin ethnic refugee child as she visits Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina, Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Lucy Liu kneads dough with boys at a reinsertion center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo June 12, 2007. REUTERS/David McKenzie/UNICEF/Handout
Danny Glover poses with children after his arrival at a soccer stadium in Envigado, Colombia November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Angelina Jolie listens as an Iraqi refugee woman talks about her experience in Iraq, in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout
Brad Pitt, partner of Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, listens to an Iraqi refugee living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria October 2, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout
Spain's soccer player Sergio Ramos plays soccer with children in Havana, Cuba June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Mia Farrow smiles as she holds a baby during her visit to a shelter in the town of Gonaives, Haiti, after a series of four storms: Hurricanes Gustav and Ike and Tropical Storms Fay and Hanna, on September 20, 2008. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria on August 27, 2007. REUTERS/UNHCR/Morris...more
Shakira dances with children from the Max Payne Hand in Hand School for Bilingual Education during her visit to the school in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Lionel Messi walks on a street during his visit after a major earthquake to Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Angelina Jolie plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout
