Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 26, 2015 | 5:36pm GMT

Celebrity wipeouts

Singer Katy Perry slips on the icing of a giant cake that she had jumped onto as part of her performance at the MTV Latin America Awards in Guadalajara, MexicoOctober 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Singer Katy Perry slips on the icing of a giant cake that she had jumped onto as part of her performance at the MTV Latin America Awards in Guadalajara, MexicoOctober 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2008
Singer Katy Perry slips on the icing of a giant cake that she had jumped onto as part of her performance at the MTV Latin America Awards in Guadalajara, MexicoOctober 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
Close
1 / 12
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 12
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 12
Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2013
Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 12
Michelle Obama and singer Stevie Wonder fall as they go up steps to the stage during a rally for Barack Obama at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michelle Obama and singer Stevie Wonder fall as they go up steps to the stage during a rally for Barack Obama at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2008
Michelle Obama and singer Stevie Wonder fall as they go up steps to the stage during a rally for Barack Obama at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 12
Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, May 04, 2014
Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 12
Actresses Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler stumble as they take the stage to present the first award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actresses Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler stumble as they take the stage to present the first award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
Actresses Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler stumble as they take the stage to present the first award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 12
Sacha Baron Cohen, wearing a jockstrap and wings, lands on Eminem's head as bodyguards try to remove him at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sacha Baron Cohen, wearing a jockstrap and wings, lands on Eminem's head as bodyguards try to remove him at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2009
Sacha Baron Cohen, wearing a jockstrap and wings, lands on Eminem's head as bodyguards try to remove him at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 12
Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2008
Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 12
Actor Jim Carrey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jim Carrey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Actor Jim Carrey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 12
Host Sean Hayes picks Kristin Chenoweth off the ground during a joke at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Host Sean Hayes picks Kristin Chenoweth off the ground during a joke at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2010
Host Sean Hayes picks Kristin Chenoweth off the ground during a joke at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
11 / 12
Italian designer Donatella Versace trips as she arrives for singer-songwriter Elton John's 60th birthday party in New York March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Italian designer Donatella Versace trips as she arrives for singer-songwriter Elton John's 60th birthday party in New York March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2007
Italian designer Donatella Versace trips as she arrives for singer-songwriter Elton John's 60th birthday party in New York March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Next Slideshows

BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Celebrities attend the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

26 Feb 2015
Milan fashion week

Milan fashion week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

25 Feb 2015
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

24 Feb 2015
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Red carpet and show highlights from the Academy Awards.

23 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures