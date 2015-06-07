Champions Barcelona
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez
Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
