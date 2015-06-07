Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jun 7, 2015 | 1:05am BST

Champions Barcelona

Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
1 / 23
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
2 / 23
Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
3 / 23
Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
4 / 23
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
5 / 23
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
6 / 23
Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
7 / 23
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
8 / 23
Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
9 / 23
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
10 / 23
Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
11 / 23
Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
12 / 23
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
13 / 23
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
14 / 23
Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
15 / 23
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
16 / 23
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
17 / 23
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
18 / 23
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
19 / 23
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
20 / 23
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
21 / 23
Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
22 / 23
The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
23 / 23
A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.

29 May 2015
Tens of thousands of runners brave cold rain for the 119th running of the Boston Marathon.

21 Apr 2015
Young gun Jordan Spieth adds his name to golf's record books with a stunning wire-to-wire victory by four shots.

13 Apr 2015
The pros prepare for the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course.

08 Apr 2015

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

