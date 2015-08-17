Championship Day
Jason Day poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day celebrates winning the son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Rose reacts after missing a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth plays from a bunker on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day putts on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Streb plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Rory McIlroy hits from the rough on the 6th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day plays from the fairway on the 1st hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Hiroshi Iwata hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day reacts after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Olympic aspirations
Inside Zhangjiakou and Beijing, China and Almaty, Kazakhstan, candidate cities for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Froome wins Tour de France
Briton Chris Froome won his second Tour de France title in three years on Sunday to enhance his growing reputation as a grand tour specialist.
World Cup 2018 qualifying draw
FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others at the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Best of the British Open
American Zach Johnson wins golf's oldest major at St Andrews.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.