Pictures | Fri May 10, 2013 | 2:25am BST

Chanel cruise collection

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the audience as he walks down the runway after his Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld during Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Cruise 2013/2014 Collection during a fashion show in Singapore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Pictures